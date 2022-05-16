What's new

How will the system work IF Imran khan is back. Bureaucracy will let them what IK want??

keeping in mind previous 3.5 years of IK govt it seems if they come back even with 2/3 they will not be able to correct the system which is corrupt to its core.
I have some questions
1. Judiciary (it will remain same you cant change whole system )(as for as i know)(Nawaz installed judges are example)
2. Bureaucracy ( it seams Punjab govt which installed its judges and officers at higher post will not let PTI work efficiently.) we already witnessed
3. Electable( it still looks PTI may be depending on electable for 2/3 (specially central Punjab , and Balochistan (sardari system) interior Sindh( and they are immensely corrupt and have no fear of impeachment)
4. Establishment (will they let it go that easy?? they had been ruling us since 65 i think or may be from the start)


your views ??
 
Asimzranger said:
I say if they dont work, remove there perks these are all leaches
how will you remove a judge?? judiciary is at 130 out of 140 but what is the procedure to remove a judge?? all lawyers are corrupt liars and .... . . . you know what i mean. solution?
 
If IK will return winning elections his hands shall still be tied.
But if he wins by 2/3, then He can take these two steps:

1. Constitutional changes to bring presidential system.
2. Make smaller manageable provinces. This will break bureauocracy linkages.

Smaller provinces will bring huge socioeconomic changes.
 
The stage at which Pakistan is right now (economically) there can't be any if or but. Heads put roll or else you'll witness SriLanka Part 2 on a much greater scale. Tough economic decisions must be taken or.......
 

