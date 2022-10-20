What's new

How will the NATO versus Russia war in Ukraine expand into WW3 ?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
NATO & Ukraine will use Iranian drone sales to Russia as an excuse to drag Iran into this war.

Once Iran is in, Azerbaijan will start supporting Ukraine.

Armenia will join the war to Support Russia & Iran.

Turkiye will join the war to support Azerbaijan

Greece and France will jump in to Support Armenia.

Israel will join the war to support Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Albania and Kosovo will start a war with Serbia.
 

