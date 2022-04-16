What's new

How will the defense market react to the obvious obsolete S300 and S400 systems?

S300 and S400 were proven in Ukraine as complete failure and ineffective to achieve their goals. So far Ukraine could several times outsmart the system and destroy russian assets of high value. The russian amphibious landing ship Saratov was destroyed even so it was under the S400 systems "guard". Even worse, the russian flagship Moskva was equipped with a marine version of the S300 but sunk easily. It is obvious the S300 and S400 are a failure and propably only work under laboratory and test conditions.

What implications will this have on countries who bought those systems and now witness how dysfunctional they are? Many nations trust their defense on those systems now now must quickly look for alternatives. On other hand no new customers will buy a system that has proven to not working.
 

