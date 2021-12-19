What's new

How will India attempt to counter upgraded 10CP or FC-20E With PAF - potential Pakistan air superiority?

Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Aside from F-16s which are plenty of chellenge for the rafales not saying Rafales have edge on F-16s not at all in fact both some what on equal footing but with Pakistan new induction coming soon 4-5 gen fighter FC-20E.. It is safe to assume Pakistan wouldn't have purchased them if they were not superior to the F-16s these FC-20Es which leads me to believe if they trump the F-16s then it is safe to assume Rafale will follow that category.

And It is safe to assume that PAF will still somehow continue to have somewhat of an edge on IAF all tho it would be slightly edge but somewhat of an edge..

From Pakistan's point of view it is key that it has edge on India in most important areas continously
 
O

Oldman1

May 28, 2011
Country
United States
Location
United States
Do what Iran is doing when dealing with a country with air superiority. Lots of missiles.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Oldman1 said:
Lots of missiles.
Hilarious post.. You have read to many iranian takes and good humor addition. They always talk about damn missiles :rofl: Even discussions relating to EWs they will somehow find ways to put missiles in the disucssions.. Some of them even believe that CMs or BM's can delete whole nations:lol:.. I don't know where they are getting these infos from... To many layman on PDF
 
