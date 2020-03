China will lose alot of tourists and people will now try to keep distance and on top of that China got humiliated on the world stage.



What dose china have to do in order to set things straight? Unfortunately China has been painted as the land of the virusses. How can China counter this?



Easing the visa entry and perhaps making free visa arrival country This could perhaps be a counter measure letting people come and see China for themselves post-covid19 going the opposite direction and becoming more transparent this could help ease the misconception if ppl experience your land and way of life it always ease things since they become familiar with you

Click to expand...