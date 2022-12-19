How will BNP force Sheikh Hasina to dissolve parliament? | BBC Bangla

In the mass rally held by BNP in Dhaka on December 10, the party, which has been out of power for 14 years, presented 10 points.Among the demands of the BNP presented at the mass rally held at Golapbagh grounds in the capital are - the resignation of the ruling government by abolishing the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), the formation of interim caretaker government in the light of the constitution of 1996, the cancellation of the Election Commission and the cancellation of Khaleda Zia's sentence. But the question is, how will BNP realize these demands? In that context, BBC Bangla spoke with BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.Earlier, in another press briefing, Col. Oli Ahmad made some announcements about current BNP movement.