SHARE

JUMP TO

China Moves to Compete in the Digital Payment Space

Digital Payment Platforms

Comparison of Mobile Payment Users

How Will a Central Bank Digital Currency Advance China’s Interests?As the global economy becomes increasingly digitalized, countries that successfully harness cutting-edge financial technologies (fintech) will gain a major advantage. An emerging fintech – digital currencies – is poised to play a particularly important role in the future economy. China is pioneering the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that is likely to be the first of its kind. If China succeeds in implementing a digital renminbi, it could generate significant economic and political dividends for Beijing, at home and abroad.Over the last several years, fintech innovations like digital payment platforms have given large technology companies considerable influence within the Chinese economy. The rise of “cryptocurrencies” has presented additional challenges for Beijing. In response to these developments, the Chinese government has set out to establish a CBDC. The new digital renminbi, known as Digital Currency/Electronic Payment (DCEP), will function much like a digital form of cash and primarily operate via smartphones. If successful, it could be Beijing’s solution to keeping the renminbi competitive in the economy of the future.China has moved rapidly toward a cashless economy in recent years. This is largely thanks to mobile payment platforms like Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, which act like digital wallets that allow users to make purchases in stores, pay bills, and transfer funds to other individuals. China leads the world in adoption of mobile payment technologies. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers study , 86 percent of people in China used mobile payment platforms to make purchases in 2019. This was well ahead of Thailand, which had the second-highest percentage of mobile payment users (67 percent) and more than double the global average (34 percent). 1