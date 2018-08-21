/ Register

How well did movies with ISPR backing do at the box office?

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, Aug 21, 2018 at 8:33 PM.

    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    How well did movies with ISPR backing do at the box office?
    August 21, 2018

    Samaa Web Desk
    The ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has collaborated with filmmakers on a number of movies. With Parwaaz Hai Junoon set to release this Eidul Azha, we decided to see how well some of the most famous ISPR-backed movies did in terms of numbers.

    1. Waar
    Waar was released in 2013. Bilal Lashari directed the action-thriller while Hassan Rana was the writer and producer. Shaan Shahid, Meesha Shafi and Ali Azmat starred in the movie. On its opening day, Waar made Rs11.4 million. According to IMDb, the film made a total ₨346.5 million at the box office.

    1. Yalghaar
    Released in 2017, Yalghaar depicts a true story of the Pakistan Army’s operation in Swat. Hassan Rana was the director. The film stars Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Armeena Khan. On its first day of release, the film made Rs17.5 million. It made a total Rs200 million at the box office, says IMDb.

    1. Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal
    Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal, named after the last words of our national anthem, was released in 2016. It is an action war film that depicts Pakistan’s history. Umair Fazli was the film’s director. The film featured Javed Sheikh, Firdous Jamal, Moammar Rana, Rachel Gill and Noor Bukhari. It made Rs1.3 million on its release day. The film made Rs36.37 million (20.7 million INR) at the box office, says IMDb.

    1. Maalik
    Maalik released in 2016. The film was directed, written and produced by Ashir Azeem, who also starred in the film along with Farhan Ally Agha, Sajid Hassan and Hassan Niazi. It made Rs5.2 million on its opening day. According to IMDb, the film made ₨372 million at the box office.

    https://www.samaa.tv/culture/2018/08/how-well-did-movies-with-ispr-backing-do-at-the-box-office/
     
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    To make sense of box office receipts, one would need to know the cost of each movie to make.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    It is available ispr just assists them in having realistic shots
     
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    So did every or most of the movies make a profit?
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    3 out of 4 did
     
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Tighten the copy right laws, and no body will need the backing on anybody.
     
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    Without knowing the figures ....... :D
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Ofcourse Americans prefer the alternative facts its not much use debating them
     
