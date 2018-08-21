How well did movies with ISPR backing do at the box office?

Waar

Yalghaar

Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal

Maalik

August 21, 2018Waar was released in 2013. Bilal Lashari directed the action-thriller while Hassan Rana was the writer and producer. Shaan Shahid, Meesha Shafi and Ali Azmat starred in the movie. On its opening day, Waar made Rs11.4 million. According to IMDb, the film made a total ₨346.5 million at the box office.Released in 2017, Yalghaar depicts a true story of the Pakistan Army’s operation in Swat. Hassan Rana was the director. The film stars Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Armeena Khan. On its first day of release, the film made Rs17.5 million. It made a total Rs200 million at the box office, says IMDb.Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal, named after the last words of our national anthem, was released in 2016. It is an action war film that depicts Pakistan’s history. Umair Fazli was the film’s director. The film featured Javed Sheikh, Firdous Jamal, Moammar Rana, Rachel Gill and Noor Bukhari. It made Rs1.3 million on its release day. The film made Rs36.37 million (20.7 million INR) at the box office, says IMDb.Maalik released in 2016. The film was directed, written and produced by Ashir Azeem, who also starred in the film along with Farhan Ally Agha, Sajid Hassan and Hassan Niazi. It made Rs5.2 million on its opening day. According to IMDb, the film made ₨372 million at the box office.