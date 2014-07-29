What's new

How well are pregnant Tibetans treated?

How well are pregnant Tibetans treated?
Everything is for free including all the checkups and week long hospitalization. not a penny needed out of your own pocket, when leaving the hospital, the government will give you 2600 Yuan cash ( 405USD ) for buying health supplements for the baby and the mother.
If a baby is prematurely born, the governnent will provide over 10,000 Yuan (1,550$) for parents to buy health products, If a baby is born unhealthy, the baby will be treated all for free in the hospital.

 
We should keep this info hidden from the western media, otherwise they will report again about China's "cultural genocide against Tibetans", welfare is never part of Tibetan traditional culture.
 
Read up folks. Don't believe in CCP issued Youtube videos.....btw....Youtube is banned in China.....so who are these videos being made for??

Oh and so is PDF. :D


Below us is the Monument to the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet.........keyword "peaceful". :lol:

1634381774060.png


It's no different from India occupying Kashmir and building a monument to celebrate the anniversary of when it took over the region. How many of you would like that??

How do you think the Tibetans, who have been free from the Chinese for centuries, feel about it??
 
en.wikipedia.org

-10000000000 social credit

See you in "Reeducation Camps"
 
Low IQ itachi fail to realise that his country has far more internal issues with minorities then China does lol. Shia/Christians/Balochis and the list goes on. Why do low IQ mental midgets throw rocks around in glass houses?
 
@Itachi and @fisher1 are maybe the same person, they always disappear and reemerge at the same time on PDF.
 
