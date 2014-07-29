beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
How well are pregnant Tibetans treated?
Everything is for free including all the checkups and week long hospitalization. not a penny needed out of your own pocket, when leaving the hospital, the government will give you 2600 Yuan cash ( 405USD ) for buying health supplements for the baby and the mother.
If a baby is prematurely born, the governnent will provide over 10,000 Yuan (1,550$) for parents to buy health products, If a baby is born unhealthy, the baby will be treated all for free in the hospital.
