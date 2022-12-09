What's new

How we can make Pakistan better - Two most important industries of Pakistan

Two most important industries of Pakistan:

1) Textiles:
1670615505515.png

1670615541013.png


2) Agriculture:
1670615565907.png

1670615606649.png


Neither of the above will do that "magic" you expect!! With floods and damaged crop, these will take a direct hit.

Here is what we should focus on:
- TECH: Both free lancing and working with the US / EU in getting Tech maintenance contracts and build a a partnership
- Free Lancing: Teach our youth on what's hot and allow that skillset. Our youth is selling itself cheap by doing "logo design" and "coding" when the real stuff is far from distance such as Cloud, IOT, Project Management, Tech architecture (all high paying)
- Create IT boom internally
- License produce things for CPEC as it's going to be around for next 10-15 years. Heavy machinery (pick something like a Dump truck or Crane, etc) and build an industry to build those locally and setup support services for all equipment locally.
- I know there are companies that build Hydraulic a generation behind. Upgrade these companies and build and export Hydraulics. These will always remain hot as humans use equipment, cars, trucks, machines, all with Hydraulics.
- Create a high paying healthcare boom with Nursing, Dentistry, Medicine (specialized) and introduce Robotics in medicine and train Doctors and Surgeons on it. The WB gives grants for this work. EXPORT our Doctors and Surgeons when they are trained. India does that.
- Establish Pharmaceutical R&D here, That's billions of dollars in research that come in every year for advance research in medicine, protocols, etc.
- Add traditional stuff like Sports equipment, Textile, etc, etc. But the above are the QUICKEST way to earn much needed revenue!
 
Yes, but the economy needs to be improved.
We should atleast be a $1 trillion dollar economy.

In nominal GDP.
 
Summary of your suggestions: Greatly enhance education and skills of the younger generation. There is just no hope without Human Development.
 
I just gave you a roadmap of 10 years. I should start my own party and with all honesty work this agenda. Ten years and we'd be near or over $ 500B headed to $1Trillion IA.
 
There is an entire strategy behind what I wrote. It's not just human development alone, obviously it needless to even mention growth comes from an educated labor force. But can you produce 5 million MBA's and be the top economy? Or produce 20 million PHD in Chemistry or Biology and be a rich nation? NO! So if you read my post, it's truly a roadmap designed for Pakistan. Today, tomorrow or in a few years, when some elected government REALLY wants Pakistan to grow, what I posted above, will be used whether in whole or part. It's creating People, Industry and Technology and marrying the 3!
 
Of course, nobody wants only MBAs or Chemists or Biologists. But in an education-oriented society, you will get a mix of all skills, based on people's talents. Emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects is key, subjects like Arts and humanities can take a back seat for a while. Absolutely the worst way to use human mind is to spend a lot of school time teaching religion. That should be left to home.
 
In Pakistan and India, STEM is engraved in our DNA. Our 7th graders can walk into US high school diploma's and walk out with 90% and I'm saying this with confidence. Where we lack is later, around Bachelors / Masters / Specialized Tech & Industry. And half the world lacks behind US when it comes to product level engineering and technology. Otherwise, high school vs. high school, Indian and Pakistani kids are much ahead. Take a look around you to see an ocean of brown people in the US engineering and tech industry. Religion has nothing to do with the discussion on hand. I don't know why you "inserted" it.
 

