What's new

How we all must gather to stop the menace of TLP

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,353
-6
8,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dear members as we all know the menace of TLP extremists is growing in pakistan year after year and we must do something to stop it for our future.
We have defeated terrorism in our country successfully and succeeded where others failed. TTP ,BLA ,PTM etc all failed. But the problem with TLP is that it has the street power like no other banned outfit we fought so far. And secondly it represents our masses in millions are just uneducated and brainwashed. Those above two traits makes it far more dangerous than TTP etc. And no sane mind will come forward to stop them or say anything against them because they take a wrong advantage of the very sensitive issue of prophet ,no one wants to lose his life by bunch of extremists for nothing. Over the years we have all seen how they can held the whole country hostage ,even the most powerful institution of the country army try to avoid them . Not just that now they want their every non sense demand to be fulfilled. What if tomorrow they dare to mess up with the constitution of this country??
Solution
In order to defeat this menace we first need to snatch their street power from them . To do so we first need to isolate them by doing a positive propaganda against them.Whether it's on news channels,social media or state sponsored. In simple words by simply exposing them. Telling the whole world that they are nothing but bunch of illiterate animals who are taking wrong advantage in the name of prophet (PBUH) or even if they love the prophet (PBUH) like we all do their acts are far away from the teachings of prophet and in the name of prophet they are actually the image of Muslims and Pakistan or they can be a perfect weapon to be used by our external enemies.
The sane ullema with huge influence like Tariq Jamil etc need to come forward and declare these people as khawaraji.
Make the majority of this country hate this group. Once this is achieved next time whenever they kill any police man or burn some property simply open fire . Kill them in thousands of it's needed. Iqbal perfectly defined such people in his poetry.
images (35).jpeg
 
Last edited:
H

Hussain93

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 19, 2021
43
0
59
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Haha liberal brownsahibs getting nervouse seeing islamic political party rising . Tlp will inshaAllah win the next election unless military intervenes, bloody anti religous hater cant keep all their curruption and filthy behaviour behind their own closed door ..ab bhugto!
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,670
0
1,845
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hussain93 said:
Haha liberal brownsahibs getting nervouse seeing islamic political party rising . Tlp will inshaAllah win the next election unless military intervenes, bloody anti religous hater cant keep all their curruption and filthy behaviour behind their own closed door ..ab bhugto!
Click to expand...
TLP members have either authorised extra judicial killings or carried them out. They literally martyred 8 policemen recently. Muslims. Not, atheists, christians or hindus. Muslims. Where in Islam does it say you are allowed to carry out such acts?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,233
-2
2,323
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Huffal said:
TLP members have either authorised extra judicial killings or carried them out. They literally martyred 8 policemen recently. Muslims. Not, atheists, christians or hindus. Muslims. Where in Islam does it say you are allowed to carry out such acts?
Click to expand...
Tortured to death and left in the fields for days
Left to die like a street dog
PC konsa Islam?
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
918
0
834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The overreaction of some posters on PDF is mind tripping and I don't understand who these people are to be honest. TLP has signed an agreement with the government everything is back to normal? why seek to bump heads with part of the civilians in Pakistan for no reasons. The Gov't was never gonna miscalcuate they did the right thing by putting an end to this before it even started
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,801
6
24,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
How should we control TLP? By giving them army sponsored NRO of course:
A29D75E7-7CE3-4393-BE0A-480E3FBBD56C.jpeg
DCE68F7F-0AC0-452F-9FFD-996F17E83110.jpeg
BE606615-A192-43B8-8807-07D4A53F67BA.jpeg

SecularNationalist said:
Dear members as we all know the menace of TLP extremists is growing in pakistan year after year and we must do something to stop it for our future.
We have defeated terrorism in our country successfully and succeeded where others failed. TTP ,BLA ,PTM etc all failed. But the problem with TLP is that it has the street power like no other banned outfit we fought so far. And secondly it represents our masses in millions are just uneducated and brainwashed. Those above two traits makes it far more dangerous than TTP etc. And no sane mind will come forward to stop them or say anything against them because they take a wrong advantage of the very sensitive issue of prophet ,no one wants to lose his life by bunch of extremists for nothing. Over the years we have all seen how they can held the whole country hostage ,even the most powerful institution of the country army try to avoid them . Not just that now they want their every non sense demand to be fulfilled. What if tomorrow they dare to mess up with the constitution of this country??
Solution
In order to defeat this menace we first need to snatch their street power from them . To do so we first need to isolate them by doing a positive propaganda against them.Whether it's on news channels,social media or state sponsored. In simple words by simply exposing them. Telling the whole world that they are nothing but bunch of illiterate animals who are taking wrong advantage in the name of prophet (PBUH) or even if they love the prophet (PBUH) like we all do their acts are far away from the teachings of prophet and in the name of prophet they are actually the image of Muslims and Pakistan or they can be a perfect weapon to be used by our external enemies.
The sane ullema with huge influence like Tariq Jamil etc need to come forward and declare these people as khawaraji.
Make the majority of this country hate this group. Once this is achieved next time whenever they kill any police man or burn some property simply open fire . Kill them in thousands of it's needed. Iqbal perfectly defined such people in his poetry.
View attachment 789665
Click to expand...
Imran Khan said:
ye sher ajj ke zamany main iqbal likty to toheen e takbeer bol ker goli mar dety
Click to expand...
Brass Knuckles said:
Few months ago you were celebrating Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Pakistan main unarmed religious group sa dar gaye
Click to expand...
Sainthood 101 said:
Take it as a matter of life or death
Freedom and tolerant societies are not given for free
You have to fight for them
Or else they'll take it from you
It's as simple
Click to expand...
Hussain93 said:
Haha liberal brownsahibs getting nervouse seeing islamic political party rising . Tlp will inshaAllah win the next election unless military intervenes, bloody anti religous hater cant keep all their curruption and filthy behaviour behind their own closed door ..ab bhugto!
Click to expand...
Huffal said:
TLP members have either authorised extra judicial killings or carried them out. They literally martyred 8 policemen recently. Muslims. Not, atheists, christians or hindus. Muslims. Where in Islam does it say you are allowed to carry out such acts?
Click to expand...
Battlion25 said:
The overreaction of some posters on PDF is mind tripping and I don't understand who these people are to be honest. TLP has signed an agreement with the government everything is back to normal? why seek to bump heads with part of the civilians in Pakistan for no reasons. The Gov't was never gonna miscalcuate they did the right thing by putting an end to this before it even started
Click to expand...
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,233
-2
2,323
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
The overreaction of some posters on PDF is mind tripping and I don't understand who these people are to be honest. TLP has signed an agreement with the government everything is back to normal? why seek to bump heads with part of the civilians in Pakistan for no reasons. The Gov't was never gonna miscalcuate they did the right thing by putting an end to this before it even started
Click to expand...
Look up how ttp started, GOP's response
Multiple agreements, appeasement
Need to look at history to understand present
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
918
0
834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Look up how ttp started, GOP's response
Multiple agreements, appeasement
Need to look at history to understand present
Click to expand...
The question is why bump heads with a portion of the civilians there is no upside to it really.. Why doesn't India take on Hindutva splinter groups because they are not idiots enough to take on a portion of the civilians
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,353
-6
8,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hussain93 said:
Haha liberal brownsahibs getting nervouse seeing islamic political party rising . Tlp will inshaAllah win the next election unless military intervenes, bloody anti religous hater cant keep all their curruption and filthy behaviour behind their own closed door ..ab bhugto!
Click to expand...
Lets add one more to the thousands of dead TLP scums I was talking about.
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2021
347
-6
349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have read the whole post. Tariq jamil is nothing but himself a khariji. It has been said several times in the past as well that first saudia will spread religion of hate(Wahhabism) in pakistan. after that, they will try to control the state by allowing so called ullema to reside permanently in Pakistan. They have made madrassa system(Terrorist hideouts). Now clearly these wahhabi terrorists want complete control of pakistan. Question is why Tariq jamil was silent when blasphemy was done? He hasn't uttered a word against France.

There is some reference either in Quran or hadees that they will offer namaaz just like muslims. here they are khariji wahhabi. You can see that they are trying to overtake Pakistan by urging people from staying away from shrines, bidat etc. We haven't heard all this 50 or 60 years ago. Now this post. People following tariq jamil blindly. He himself is a wahhabi dummy installed by saudia. everyone knows that. please remember that these wahhabi ahtel e hadees khariji will try to bribe you, give you lots of money. this is how they successfully converted pakistani people into accepting Wahhabism. Let me tell you one thing clearly. Stay away from these terrorists. They want end of sunni religion in pakistan. they want same in India too but beaten badly there.

Here we have examples Of maulaana abdul aziz. He is widely respected by only one sect and they are terrorists. Tariq jamil is nobody to declare fatwa. He has no value. he is nothing. Stop fooling people. Blasphemy is a punishable crime in Islam. People who are taking sides of Government are mostly wahhabi and athle hadees communities. Pakistan should destroy every saudi funded madrassa here and i hope they will expel terrorists wahhabi mullah from Pakistan. this is the only solution. They are extremists,terrorists.

Western world has written about this particular sect in detail. Read everything and open your eyes. They want to expel each sunni from pakistan. This is their grand plan. 3 billion dollar from saudia is used to put pressure on TLP. This country can sell for money but people can't compromise on religion. power of people is the power of state. Don't allow wahhabi terrorists to overtake this country. I know many who travelled for better life but now they become just like them. these are the same people who objected Prophet when prohet was dividing food among muslims. Everything is there to read. Prophet said the same thing that they will call themselves muslims and even offer namaz just like you. people should stay away from these terrorists.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 0, Guests: 7)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom