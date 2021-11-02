How we all must gather to stop the menace of TLP

Dear members as we all know the menace of TLP extremists is growing in pakistan year after year and we must do something to stop it for our future.We have defeated terrorism in our country successfully and succeeded where others failed. TTP ,BLA ,PTM etc all failed. But the problem with TLP is that it has the street power like no other banned outfit we fought so far. And secondly it represents our masses in millions are just uneducated and brainwashed. Those above two traits makes it far more dangerous than TTP etc. And no sane mind will come forward to stop them or say anything against them because they take a wrong advantage of the very sensitive issue of prophet ,no one wants to lose his life by bunch of extremists for nothing. Over the years we have all seen how they can held the whole country hostage ,even the most powerful institution of the country army try to avoid them . Not just that now they want their every non sense demand to be fulfilled. What if tomorrow they dare to mess up with the constitution of this country??In order to defeat this menace we first need to snatch their street power from them . To do so we first need to isolate them by doing a positive propaganda against them.Whether it's on news channels,social media or state sponsored. In simple words by simply exposing them. Telling the whole world that they are nothing but bunch of illiterate animals who are taking wrong advantage in the name of prophet (PBUH) or even if they love the prophet (PBUH) like we all do their acts are far away from the teachings of prophet and in the name of prophet they are actually the image of Muslims and Pakistan or they can be a perfect weapon to be used by our external enemies.The sane ullema with huge influence like Tariq Jamil etc need to come forward and declare these people as khawaraji.Make the majority of this country hate this group. Once this is achieved next time whenever they kill any police man or burn some property simply open fire . Kill them in thousands of it's needed. Iqbal perfectly defined such people in his poetry.