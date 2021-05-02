How Water Towers Work

The job of finding enough water, making it safe to use, and then reliably distributing it to the system customers with almost no downtime is a monumental task that requires a lot of infrastructure. And, probably the most visible component of a public water system is the elevated storage tank, also known as a water tower. I’m Grady Hillhouse and this is Public Works, my video series on infrastructure and the humanmade world around us.