How waste heat can help get us off natural gas for good. ​

The urgency of our global sustainable energy transition has never been in sharper focus than it is now. Every possible strategy for accelerating our move away from fossil fuels needs to be pursued robustly, and that includes capturing and utilising the enormous quantities of heat currently going to waste from more than seven million data centres and tens of millions of industrial facilities around the world. It seems it's not as easy as it sounds though.