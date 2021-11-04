How was a helicopter once found in an Egyptian petroglyph?

" I believe you meant a hieroglyph which is the name for the symbols used in ancient Egyptian writing. It wasn’t of course it was a misinterpretation of a glyph that was overwritten then part of it wore or was broken away and looked somewhat like a helicopter. It was debunked decades ago but is still popular with those who enjoy making up silly stories. "
This is forged image that makes you think it was a helicopter, You are being lied to.
This shows the the two separate inscriptions that were placed on the same location at different times. The first being covered over and a new one placed on top of it.
Seti I
Nebty name: Wehemmesut Sekhemkhepesh Derpedjetpesdjet
"He who renews the births, strong with a sword, who subjugates the nine bows."
Ramesses II
Nebty name: Mekkemet Wafkhasut
"Protector of Egypt, who curbs foreign lands."