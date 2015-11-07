How Wahhabi destroyed Islam in Xinjiang

May 15, 2014, Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang. In the same day, a bomb exploded in Urumqi railway station. 3 were killed and 79 were wound. This is only one of thounds of Uyghur terrorist attacks that happened in China . It was not most provocative one because one year ago Uyghur terrorists launched suicide attack in Beijing Tiananmen squared. I believe this bomb attack must impress Xi Jinping most. It's such a slap on his face. It also revealed how serious Xinjiang's anti terrorism situation was at that time.Not only had Ughurs become a problem in China, also you can find Ughur Jihadists in many hot spot regions. They are fighting for Taliban, ISIS, Syria rebels. There was even a Uyghur terrorist attack in Vietnam.Oldest and youngest ISIS fighters are UyghursHow? How Uyghurs became so violent? People unintentionally or intentionally neglect a world wide expansion war-----------Wahhabi movement or Wahhabilization. Briefly to say, Wahhabi followers want to conquer the world by uniting all world Muslims under Wahhabi doctrine. After the Oil Crisis and Soviet Union Afghan war, Wahhabi movement became active. They have two weapons. Oil dollar and terrorism. In the following decades, Wahhabi movement gained major success, especially in regions where Muslims are minorities in their countries. Philippines, Russia, Burma, North Afrian countries and of course China's Xinjiang.From 1990's, Uyghurs looked more and more like Arabs. They dressed like Arabs. Acted like Arabs. Terriorist attacks in China happened more and more frequently. China has 1.4 billion population. All terrorist attacks came from one ethnic-----Uyghur. Still question why Uyghurs have special treatment?Wahhabilization. A world wide movement. Thousands(if not million) of people were killed. A small scale world war that is still ongoing. Few people even mention it. Hitler was responsible for the world war II. Who is responsible for this war? No one. No one is even blamed. How can this happen? Maybe it's oil power. Ironically when countries like China made measures to counter Wahhabi movement in Xinjiang, I saw many Muslims criticized China for persecuting their Muslim brothers. I have questions for these people? Did the persecution come from air? Or it is just a self denfence? Where were you when terrorist killed innocent people? Have any Muslim organiztion made any practical measure to stop their brothers' terrorist attacks to others? No. You always tried to stop others' anti Wahhabilization measures by criticizing them and defending your brothers.Some people look innocent because you choose to neglect the part when they committed crime. Some people look evil because you choose to neglect the part when they suffered the crime.