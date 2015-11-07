What's new

How Wahhabi destroyed Islam in Xinjiang

May 15, 2014, Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang. In the same day, a bomb exploded in Urumqi railway station. 3 were killed and 79 were wound. This is only one of thounds of Uyghur terrorist attacks that happened in China . It was not most provocative one because one year ago Uyghur terrorists launched suicide attack in Beijing Tiananmen squared. I believe this bomb attack must impress Xi Jinping most. It's such a slap on his face. It also revealed how serious Xinjiang's anti terrorism situation was at that time.

Not only had Ughurs become a problem in China, also you can find Ughur Jihadists in many hot spot regions. They are fighting for Taliban, ISIS, Syria rebels. There was even a Uyghur terrorist attack in Vietnam.

How? How Uyghurs became so violent? People unintentionally or intentionally neglect a world wide expansion war-----------Wahhabi movement or Wahhabilization. Briefly to say, Wahhabi followers want to conquer the world by uniting all world Muslims under Wahhabi doctrine. After the Oil Crisis and Soviet Union Afghan war, Wahhabi movement became active. They have two weapons. Oil dollar and terrorism. In the following decades, Wahhabi movement gained major success, especially in regions where Muslims are minorities in their countries. Philippines, Russia, Burma, North Afrian countries and of course China's Xinjiang.

From 1990's, Uyghurs looked more and more like Arabs. They dressed like Arabs. Acted like Arabs. Terriorist attacks in China happened more and more frequently. China has 1.4 billion population. All terrorist attacks came from one ethnic-----Uyghur. Still question why Uyghurs have special treatment?

Wahhabilization. A world wide movement. Thousands(if not million) of people were killed. A small scale world war that is still ongoing. Few people even mention it. Hitler was responsible for the world war II. Who is responsible for this war? No one. No one is even blamed. How can this happen? Maybe it's oil power. Ironically when countries like China made measures to counter Wahhabi movement in Xinjiang, I saw many Muslims criticized China for persecuting their Muslim brothers. I have questions for these people? Did the persecution come from air? Or it is just a self denfence? Where were you when terrorist killed innocent people? Have any Muslim organiztion made any practical measure to stop their brothers' terrorist attacks to others? No. You always tried to stop others' anti Wahhabilization measures by criticizing them and defending your brothers.

Some people look innocent because you choose to neglect the part when they committed crime. Some people look evil because you choose to neglect the part when they suffered the crime.
 
Wholesale discrimination against a section of your community based on a few extremist elements is your answer???
It beggar belief how Chinese members have tried time and again to justify the current discrimination against the Uighurs. Now this... :crazy:
 
Wholesale discrimination against a section of your community based on a few extremist elements is your answer???
It beggar belief how Chinese members have tried time and again to justify the current discrimination against the Uighurs. Now this... :crazy:
You know why western countries can never win the war against terrorism? Because you only focus on the tip of the iceberge.The truth is there has not been terrorist attack in China for 3 years. China doesn't care political correctness.
 
You know why western countries can never win the war against terrorism? Because you only focus on the tip of the iceberge.The truth is there has not been terrorist attack in China for 3 years. China doesn't care political correctness.
The USSR tried Chinese tactics. That worked out well for them.
 
Umm, there are Isis members from USA, France, UK, Germany, Kazakhstan,Sweden, Chile etc.

Maybe somehow by using these samples we could argue that Wahabists had already took control of these countries and justify incarcerating their people and forced their citizens into forced labor.
 
Umm, there are Isis members from USA, France, UK, Germany, Kazakhstan,Sweden, Chile etc.

Maybe somehow by using these samples we could argue that Wahabists had already took control of these countries and justify incarcerating their people and forced their citizens into forced labor.
In Syria, there is is a whole Uyghur army. Turkey is their boss.
 
Luckily China was pro-active against terrorism, defeating terrorism with development, jobs, opportunity and poverty alleviation.

ISIS wants to be used for US mission of causing terrorism and civil war in China. The same way extremists were used against Syria.

In Syria, there is is a whole Uyghur army. Turkey is their boss.
Well in Syria there's a whole Chechen and Uzbek army, so you're saying that it justifies violating their entire people's right and put them in camps.

Heck in Syria there's an army composed entirely of Pakistani, it's called the Zainabioon militia.

Why don't you incarcerate all Pakistani's?
 
Well in Syria there's a whole Chechen and Uzbek army, so you're saying that it justifies violating their entire people's right and put them in camps.

Heck in Syria there's an army composed entirely of Pakistani, it's called the Zainabioon militia.

Why don't you incarcerate all Pakistani's?
Yes. As I said Wahhabi movement gained major success in many countries
 
Calling the Uyghurs as Wahabists is not only incorrect it shows the very lack of understanding of Islam by these CCP stooge.

Wahabists are mainly from the Hanbali school of thought, Uyghur on the other hand are Hanafi
 
