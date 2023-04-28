What's new

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,581
0
20,358
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide. Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored.

www.macaubusiness.com

MBtv: How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet | Macau Business

International, MB.tv, MB.tv Featured, Reports | Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide.
www.macaubusiness.com www.macaubusiness.com
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,796
0
935
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
This climate change is horseshit.

They are trying to engineer a food crisis, hence all this bullshit and eating crickets.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnamese rice in Thailand's fields poses growing problem
Replies
0
Views
216
Viet
Viet
Homo Sapiens
Study: India Could Become Uninhabitable In 50 Years If Greenhouse Emissions Continue
Replies
2
Views
206
Windjammer
Windjammer
Viet
Drones are reshaping how rice is farmed in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
566
Viet
Viet
ghazi52
Pakistan fails to earn dollars through carbon credits
Replies
2
Views
418
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
China’s road to net zero: reshape the country and the world
Replies
0
Views
185
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom