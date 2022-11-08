How USA dominates European rulers

Years ago I was in the Pentagon in the office of a very high official being offered an important appointment. I used the opportunity to ask a question about something that had long puzzled me. How, I asked, does Washington manage to get foreign governments to support Washington’s interests at the expense of their own countries? “Money,” the high Pentagon official said. “You mean foreign aid,” I said. “No,” the official said, “we give the political leaders bags full of money . We own them. They report to us.” Click to expand...

Former King Juan Carlos' ex-mistress claims he used to receive 'bags full of cash' from 'friends' and told her she 'didn't understand Spain' when she questioned where it came from, in explosive new podcast

Some people can't understand why Europe suicide themselves energetically/economically/militarily facing Russia.Here is the answer:And here is a confirmation of that way of work from mainstream press:God bless jilted women.You can't use large amount of cash to pay expensive things here, and if you go with large amount of cash to a bank, they likely will call to tax inspectors or to police directly. So I guess private banking services must have some parallel way of work to a list of VIP people.If you get large amount of money from USA, you dont care about if the energy cost multiply 2x, 5x, or 100x, you can afford it.But without USA money you can't afford even cheap energy prices.