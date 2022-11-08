What's new

How USA dominates European rulers

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,076
-1
1,281
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Some people can't understand why Europe suicide themselves energetically/economically/militarily facing Russia.

Here is the answer:

www.paulcraigroberts.org

The Kremlin Never Learns |

www.paulcraigroberts.org www.paulcraigroberts.org

Years ago I was in the Pentagon in the office of a very high official being offered an important appointment. I used the opportunity to ask a question about something that had long puzzled me. How, I asked, does Washington manage to get foreign governments to support Washington’s interests at the expense of their own countries? “Money,” the high Pentagon official said. “You mean foreign aid,” I said. “No,” the official said, “we give the political leaders bags full of money. We own them. They report to us.”
Click to expand...

And here is a confirmation of that way of work from mainstream press:

www.dailymail.co.uk

Juan Carlos' ex-mistress claims he received 'bags full of cash'

The 57-year-old ex-mistress of the former King of Spain has claimed he disgraced monarch presided over a 'court of miracles' and received bags of cash in an explosive podcast.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Former King Juan Carlos' ex-mistress claims he used to receive 'bags full of cash' from 'friends' and told her she 'didn't understand Spain' when she questioned where it came from, in explosive new podcast
Click to expand...

God bless jilted women.

You can't use large amount of cash to pay expensive things here, and if you go with large amount of cash to a bank, they likely will call to tax inspectors or to police directly. So I guess private banking services must have some parallel way of work to a list of VIP people.

If you get large amount of money from USA, you dont care about if the energy cost multiply 2x, 5x, or 100x, you can afford it.
But without USA money you can't afford even cheap energy prices.
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
3,891
-2
6,719
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
BHAN85 said:
Some people can't understand why Europe suicide themselves energetically/economically/militarily facing Russia.

Here is the answer:

www.paulcraigroberts.org

The Kremlin Never Learns |

www.paulcraigroberts.org www.paulcraigroberts.org



And here is a confirmation of that way of work from mainstream press:

www.dailymail.co.uk

Juan Carlos' ex-mistress claims he received 'bags full of cash'

The 57-year-old ex-mistress of the former King of Spain has claimed he disgraced monarch presided over a 'court of miracles' and received bags of cash in an explosive podcast.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk



God bless jilted women.

You can't use large amount of cash to pay expensive things here, and if you go with large amount of cash to a bank, they likely will call to tax inspectors or to police directly. So I guess private banking services must have some parallel way of work to a list of VIP people.

If you get large amount of money from USA, you dont care about if the energy cost multiply 2x, 5x, or 100x, you can afford it.
But without USA money you can't afford even cheap energy prices.
Click to expand...
Biggest threat to Western Europe is the United States foreign policy ambitions that often go against Euro interests. Most US actions in MENA region has created huge problems for Europe. Having already created major problems for France, Germany and Italy, they will deal with Spain next through Algeria/Morocco next.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,076
-1
1,281
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Stryker1982 said:
Biggest threat to Western Europe is the United States foreign policy ambitions that often go against Euro interests. Most US actions in MENA region has created huge problems for Europe. Having already created major problems for France, Germany and Italy, they will deal with Spain next through Algeria/Morocco next.
Click to expand...

We can say that USA is the best friend and the worst enemy of Europe and a lot of another countries.

Without Marshall Plan, Europe would be Africa.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
Replies
0
Views
59
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
How Russia Uses Low Tech in Its High-Tech Weapons
Replies
1
Views
243
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
Under Biden, China has widened trade lead in much of Latin America
Replies
1
Views
463
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
How the collapse of China's housekeeping platforms hurt workers
Replies
3
Views
101
casual
casual
D
Germany’s interest in Arrow 3 could presage European defense bonanza for Israel
Replies
1
Views
441
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom