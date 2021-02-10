How US plans for first Quad summit with leaders of Japan, Australia and India could be first steps towards ‘mini-Nato’ to counter Chinese influence
- Joe Biden’s administration has already pledged to develop the grouping set up to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness
- Chinese analysts believe there are a number of barriers to the group developing into a full-blown military alliance
US plans for first Quad leaders’ summit could be first steps to ‘mini-Nato’
Joe Biden’s administration has already pledged to develop the grouping set up to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness.
amp.scmp.com