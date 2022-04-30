What's new

How US operates in Pakistan and how deeply it is involved in political engineering. Leaked cable from 2007.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520333986962317313

Its not just superficial interests but the imposition of its values.

This explains all the National endowment fund, SAATH, the khooni liberals, aurat march, naya daur, the presstitute wing who enjoys dinners/wine in US embassies etc.

It's the servitude of the entire population which is their objective.

There is other example in our entire history how these managed investments in Pakistan went so rabid against pti/IK ( the group of populace/ the voice of free people who understand united under a banner).

The NRO 2 is not just a regime change operation but to silence the voices that were raised against the designs to change the moral/traditional/religious fabric of this nation.

Before pti Pakistan never had a forum which represented the organic voice rather it was a den of animals loyal to 2 dynasties on the political front rather than a nation and vast majority of people with no interest.
 
jus_chillin said:
Pakistan looks like a lost cause at this point.
The size of the US embassy in Karachi is a prime example how all the pawns in this country are micro managed.

Trump was a welcome break to Pakistan as it enjoyed freedom. The US embassy was jubilient when Biden came in power.

Can't forget that retweet which mentioned something along the lines ' Now Biden is in power so IK will be removed'.

We got a government for the first time in decades that was not influenced, had IK remained a bit longer American influence in the establishment would have been severely curtailed aswell.
 

