How US inflation spiral could tip superpower rivalry in China’s favour

How US inflation spiral could tip superpower rivalry in China's favour
  • China’s financial system could soon be strong enough to withstand a stronger yuan, leaving the US vulnerable to a currency shock
  • Floating the renminbi could tip the US deeper into inflation and turmoil while giving Beijing free rein in international affairs
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Labour shortages, excessive stimulus and large amounts of quantitative easing are coming together to create a global inflation cycle. The US dollar-renminbi peg creates artificial currency stability, which prevents the spiral of currency devaluation and rising inflation that emerged the 1970s and allows the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks to procrastinate in their responses.
This will further entrench the inflation cycle and pile up the risks down the road. If the dollar-renminbi peg breaks – which China could bring about deliberately as a strategic move – the consequences could be catastrophic for the United States. If and when that day comes, know that the Fed is responsible.
Inflation is surging in the US, where October’s 6.2 per cent year-on-year increase in the consumer price index was the highest in 30 years. US President Joe Biden’s political fortunes are suffering as voters fret over rising prices, and strong consumer reaction in the US is likely to lead to government action.

US inflation spiral could tip superpower rivalry in China’s favour

China’s financial system could soon be strong enough to withstand a stronger currency, leaving the US vulnerable to a currency shock. Floating the renminbi then could tip the US deeper into inflation and turmoil while giving Beijing free rein in international affairs.
It is mind boggling that Major countries of the World would still want to allow US Dollar to be the reserve currency. It is just pathetic that while the rest of humanity has to work hard and produce real products, US simply prints more dollars out of thin air and buys stuff from the World. It is just pathetic and just shows the Colonial slavery is still very much alive.
 
It is mind boggling that Major countries of the World would still want to allow US Dollar to be the reserve currency. It is just pathetic that while the rest of humanity has to work hard and produce real products, US simply prints more dollars out of thin air and buys stuff from the World. It is just pathetic and just shows the Colonial slavery is still very much alive.
Saddam did revolted against US hegemony.

USD is back by US army.
 
