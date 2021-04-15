How US Army Air Assault Soldiers Are Trained | Boot Camp

Before they officially become Air Assault-qualified, all soldiers must graduate from a physically and mentally challenging course known as the Army’s "10 toughest days." Chief video correspondent Graham Flanagan spent four days inside The Sabalauski Air Assault School in the Fort Campbell Army Installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. According to the Army, Air Assault operations involve missions requiring the insertion and evacuation of personnel and equipment using assault helicopters.The training is divided into three phases: combat assault, sling-load operations, and rappelling. But before phase one begins, all students must survive "day zero," which culminates with an obstacle course featuring two major events that all students must conquer — otherwise they are dropped from training before phase one begins.