How upper castes have killed tribal merit: Payal Tadvi

xeuss said: Ironically, the dalits keep voting for the BJP and expect casteism to end? Click to expand...

BJP OBC Morcha chief demands 50% reservation for Pasmanda community in Muslim institutions ​

True, but brother you also have to see there is no media to inform them, Even NDTV is Brahman media which supports Brahman party Congress, Ravish Kumar is Brahman, he just presents news in a sly way. There is no regular congregation, where they can be informed by a public speech like Khutbah.Only now after social media, cheap Android phones and cheap internet, became available some information has reached 10% OBC SC ST in cities. But, there is no internet in rural areas, and there is not even one TV news owned by OBC SC ST.Also, Dalits and OBCs are not uniform, there is dispute between certain sections of OBC SC ST on distribution of resources, which are not being honestly addressed(Ones of the reasons why Mandal politics has dipped), BJP takes advantage of such infighting.Things are not as simple.BJP is trying out same tactics against Muslim community also, divide and rule,