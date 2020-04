How UK coronavirus death toll overtook China's in just four weeks: A total of 4,313 Britons have now died, 987 ahead of China's official total

China's official death count is at 3,326 but questions remain about accuracy

Friday saw the number of UK deaths rise by 684, overtaking China

Department of Health says that over 38,000 people in UK have tested positive

It remains vitally important people stay at home and practice the social distancing, says the deputy chief medical officer for England