How Turkeys Cheap Drones Won 3 Major Wars.

Turkey won all of them in the sense of the conventional engagements by a land slideDon't won but stalemate. In Syria they saved Idlib. In Libya they saved Tripoli. In Karabakh they failed to take the capital city.
Stalemate but war can re erupt in Syria, Libya, Karabakh, Cyprus if the political situation so warrants. Think North Korea and South Korea.Turkey won all of them in the sense of the conventional engagements by a land slide
Not a stalemate in the conventional sense they won all 4..... Iraq, Syria (4 invasions), Libya and Karabakh but it is stalemate in the geopolitical sense but they have won all 4 conventionally where they subdued the foe militarilyStalemate but war can re erupt in Syria, Libya, Karabakh, Cyprus if the political situation so warrants. Think North Korea and South Korea.
No, they did not win. If they won there would be no war.Not a stalemate in the conventional sense they won all 4..... Iraq, Syria (4 invasions), Libya and Karabakh but it is stalemate in the geopolitical sense but they have won all 4 conventionally where they subdued the foe militarily
And in India you just pooped againDon't won but stalemate. In Syria they saved Idlib. In Libya they saved Tripoli. In Karabakh they failed to take the capital city.
You okay man?No, they did not win. If they won there would be no war.
Winning a battle is not winning a war. Nadal won first 2 sets but still lost match to Djokovic.You okay man?
Look the Armenian army was defeated in the conventional sense and smashed there is no debate in that and the same thing happened to Haftar who was saved by Egypt after being smashed conventionally... The same thing happened to the Kurds and SAA... Also the YPG in Iraq.. So technically they won conventionally.... I am not talking about the political settlement following it but conventionally they won all battles