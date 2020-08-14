What's new

How Turkey is Building its way to Africa

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
Informative video

- Turkey has approx 40 companies building abroad second largest after China's 65
- Turkey is second to only China in building Africa -
- Turkey is praised for being most relieable builders in meeting the deadline and rated highest on efficiency
 
