How Turkey is Building its way to Africa

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 26, 2020
- 342
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Informative video
- Turkey has approx 40 companies building abroad second largest after China's 65
- Turkey is second to only China in building Africa -
- Turkey is praised for being most relieable builders in meeting the deadline and rated highest on efficiency
- Turkey has approx 40 companies building abroad second largest after China's 65
- Turkey is second to only China in building Africa -
- Turkey is praised for being most relieable builders in meeting the deadline and rated highest on efficiency
Last edited: