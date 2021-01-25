What's new

How Turkey Became a drone superpower

M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
103
0
83
Country
United States
Location
United States
In less than 15 years, Turkey has worked its way up to become one of the world’s top users and manufacturers of armed drones. The key to this rapid growth is a DIY approach.


25 June 2020. In Kunamasi, a village in the mountains of northern Iraq, children are laughing and splashing about in the river. Next to them, tourists are hanging out under canopies made of palm fronds, lazing back on carpets, some of them smoking water pipes, others playing with their phones or drinking tea.

Rebaz Lawa (18), who works at his uncle’s shop at the riverside, is in his cellar when he is startled by a loud boom that shakes the ground. Outside, he sees that the windows in the neighbouring houses have been blown out. A man’s body is lying in the street, split in two. Giant flames come spewing out of the shop. Through the smoke, he sees his uncle coming out of the shop carrying his aunt, who is bleeding heavily. His nephew is sitting in the street, his face bloodstained. Read more about the attack here

The cause of the sudden death and destruction turns out to be a precision-guided missile fired by a drone.

It has killed its target, a high-ranking commander of the Kurdish organisation PKK. Three other rebels, waiting for their commander outside the shop, have been wounded. Lawa’s uncle, aunt and nephew have been hit by shrapnel, as have another villager and an Iranian tourist.


Turkey is at the top of the list of new drone users, but it’s also one of the world’s main manufacturers of drones. In under 10 years, Turkish defence companies have developed armed drones nearly as good as those made by established arms manufacturers in the US.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xyx007
Is Turkey About to Become a Drone Superpower?
Replies
8
Views
660
Timur
Timur
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
mohammad45
How USA destabilizes the whole world? Using arms race and global terrorism
Replies
1
Views
724
El Sidd
El Sidd
S
Why Pakhtun lands have been so volatile for two centuries
Replies
0
Views
380
Shahzaz ud din
S
P
Why Pakhtun lands have been so volatile for 2 centuries
Replies
0
Views
586
pak-marine
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom