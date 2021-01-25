How Turkey Became a drone superpower

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
In less than 15 years, Turkey has worked its way up to become one of the world’s top users and manufacturers of armed drones. The key to this rapid growth is a DIY approach.
25 June 2020. In Kunamasi, a village in the mountains of northern Iraq, children are laughing and splashing about in the river. Next to them, tourists are hanging out under canopies made of palm fronds, lazing back on carpets, some of them smoking water pipes, others playing with their phones or drinking tea.
Rebaz Lawa (18), who works at his uncle’s shop at the riverside, is in his cellar when he is startled by a loud boom that shakes the ground. Outside, he sees that the windows in the neighbouring houses have been blown out. A man’s body is lying in the street, split in two. Giant flames come spewing out of the shop. Through the smoke, he sees his uncle coming out of the shop carrying his aunt, who is bleeding heavily. His nephew is sitting in the street, his face bloodstained. Read more about the attack here
The cause of the sudden death and destruction turns out to be a precision-guided missile fired by a drone.
It has killed its target, a high-ranking commander of the Kurdish organisation PKK. Three other rebels, waiting for their commander outside the shop, have been wounded. Lawa’s uncle, aunt and nephew have been hit by shrapnel, as have another villager and an Iranian tourist.
Turkey is at the top of the list of new drone users, but it’s also one of the world’s main manufacturers of drones. In under 10 years, Turkish defence companies have developed armed drones nearly as good as those made by established arms manufacturers in the US.
