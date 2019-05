How Trump's trade war has hit these big-name stocks

The escalating U.S.-China trade war is bad news for America's big international corporations.

Many of the best-known, most widely held stocks have taken big hits since President Trump's May 5 tariff tweets.

Among them are Apple, Boeing, Intel, Tesla, Caterpillar and GM, and others that get significant sales in China or source products there.

Apple stock is down roughly 8%

Deere stock is down almost 9%

Intel stock is down about 10%

Boeing stock is down more than 7%

Tesla stock is down almost 8%

Caterpillar is down about 5%

GM stock is down 1%