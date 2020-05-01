What's new

How Trump handed the global economy to China

Yet “Buy China” remains sound advice. One investor lays out the big picture.



“As a global macro investor, I think a lot about how much I should invest where, looking at fundamentals and how others are positioned,” said Dalio of Bridgewater. “China’s fundamentals are strong, its assets relatively attractively priced, and the world is underweight Chinese stocks and bonds.”

Dalio notes that these currently account for 3% or less of foreign portfolio holdings. “A neutral weighting,” he advises, “would be closer to 15%.”

Such views put into stark relief how differently 2020 is turning out than Trump planned. Not just for an election that polls show he’s about to lose, but a trade war that’s left China more resilient – and ahead of schedule as hinge year 2025 beckons.

How Trump handed the global economy to China

Of all the spin coming from a flailing and desperate Donald Trump administration, the idea China wants Joe Biden to win the White House is the silliest. Xi Jinping’s China is benefiting from four y…
But no matter what a President Biden does policy-wise, he’ll have a spend a lot of time clearing up the wreckage Trump has wrought.

This includes a Covid-19 caseload approaching 9 million; an economy in tatters; a falling ranking on global corruption tables; a Fed-fueled stock market that may soon plummet to earth; a national debt already topping $27 trillion; a shaky dollar at a moment when the yuan is making gains.
 
