How Trump handed the global economy to China

Yet “Buy China” remains sound advice. One investor lays out the big picture.

“As a global macro investor, I think a lot about how much I should invest where, looking at fundamentals and how others are positioned,” said Dalio of Bridgewater. “China’s fundamentals are strong, its assets relatively attractively priced, and the world is underweight Chinese stocks and bonds.”



Dalio notes that these currently account for 3% or less of foreign portfolio holdings. “A neutral weighting,” he advises, “would be closer to 15%.”



Such views put into stark relief how differently 2020 is turning out than Trump planned. Not just for an election that polls show he’s about to lose, but a trade war that’s left China more resilient – and ahead of schedule as hinge year 2025 beckons.

But no matter what a President Biden does policy-wise, he’ll have a spend a lot of time clearing up the wreckage Trump has wrought.