What's new

How to use the bathroom in an f-16 and f-35

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Dawood Ibrahim
Minecraft inventor hates being a billionaire: Swedish programmer Markus Persson claims he's 'never f
Replies
3
Views
792
Lurch Adams
L
Alpha1
Battleships | H.M.S. Dreadnought
Replies
7
Views
4K
Alpha1
Alpha1
CorporateAffairs
Chinese women challenge "one-child" policy.
Replies
6
Views
775
CorporateAffairs
CorporateAffairs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom