How to use Location Codes in case of Emergency

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Did you know you can now use Google Plus Codes to help Rescue 1122 location you and get to you quicker?

Plus Codes are like street addresses for people or places that don’t have one. Instead of addresses with street names and numbers, Plus Codes are based on latitude and longitude, and displayed as numbers and letters. With a Plus Code, people can receive deliveries, access emergency and social services, or just help other people find them.

Here is a quick informational video for members knowledge and assistance, if you find it helpful, please share it with others. And please remember to pass the message that abusing the emergency number is a crime. Thank you.

 
Oh dayummmmm, so that's what this code is.

I always wondered why sometimes Google Maps showed this code with a plus sign, even though Pakistan does not use a zip code like this.

Thanks!
 

