How to use Location Codes in case of Emergency

And please remember to pass the message that abusing the emergency number is a crime.

Plus Codes are like street addresses for people or places that don’t have one. Instead of addresses with street names and numbers, Plus Codes are based on latitude and longitude, and displayed as numbers and letters. With a Plus Code, people can receive deliveries, access emergency and social services, or just help other people find them.Here is a quick informational video for members knowledge and assistance, if you find it helpful, please share it with others.Thank you.