What's new

How to understand the INDIAN mentality and their 1000 years of inferiority complex including unspoken of grievances

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
560
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Indians are not to be reasoned with because he has alot of grievances according to himself that goes as far back as 1000 years hence they have an ultra-high inferiority complex towards Pakistanis hence their hatred is great.

You can't reason with that person because his mind is already made up long time ago and you are wasting your time. Don't reason at all but instead work on keeping him locked inside his inferiority complex.

We build their cities and everything they own and hack even they themselves belong to us as property.. don't get side tracked from this simple fact. They are inferior beings who are fuelled by inferiority complex..

They are beneath us and should remain there hence no comprise......

They aren't our equals on the land and if they wanna be our equals they should first lose the inferiority complex and act normally first of all removing the mental block but I doubt they can ever achieve that
 
Last edited:
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,538
-20
25,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It's Jinnahs basic message, the hindus have a thousand year chip on their shoulders, all that defeat left a mental mark on the Hindu and they can't be trusted, it's why partition was the only way then the cluster fcuk of hate that is a united India
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
560
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
It's Jinnahs basic message, the hindus have a thousand year chip on their shoulders, all that defeat left a mental mark on the Hindu and they can't be trusted, it's why partition was the only way then the cluster fcuk of hate that is a united India
Click to expand...

It is an inferiority cesspool with a long term chip on thier shoulders as you said. They aren't the type of people who know bygones are bygones due to caste system being ingrained into their life styles hence the chip will over shoulder everything and last
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,538
-20
25,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
It is an inferiority cesspool with a long term chip on thier shoulders as you said. They aren't the type of people who know bygones are bygones due to caste system being ingrained into their life styles hence the chip will over shoulder everything and last
Click to expand...

Jinnah tried to explain this to Indian Muslims, he was adamant, DONT PUT YOURSELVES IN A POSITION THAT THESE PEOPLE HAVE A SAY IN YOUR FUTURE

Indian Muslims were crazy to trust in a india
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,866
-2
9,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indians are typically very slavish mindset to Muslims & West, Pakistanis even when they start dominating Indians accept it. Pakistanis has a psychological affect on their brains despite India is 7 times bigger than Pakistan.

Every Tom Dick Harry Indian is trying to prove itself better than a Pakistani. Indians hanger to put down Pakistan at every little aspect of life is a bigger sign of inferior complex and trying to pull leg down. Indians live a slave life in 100+ countries they live. So many aspects define Indian inferiority complex and narrow mindedness.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
560
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
Jinnah tried to explain this to Indian Muslims, he was adamant, DONT PUT YOURSELVES IN A POSITION THAT THESE PEOPLE HAVE A SAY IN YOUR FUTURE
Click to expand...

It should have never been founded as state but in separate states because it is technically not even a country but a sub-continent as you have over 50-100 ethnicties.. It's creation itself is an error that must be undone
 
Waqas

Waqas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2015
1,594
1
2,305
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
Jinnah tried to explain this to Indian Muslims, he was adamant, DONT PUT YOURSELVES IN A POSITION THAT THESE PEOPLE HAVE A SAY IN YOUR FUTURE

Indian Muslims were crazy to trust in a india
Click to expand...

They didn't have a choice, those who could migrate did but many just couldn't, very few minority supported united India their progeny ofcourse will pay the price for it.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
560
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AsianLion said:
Indians are typically very slavish mindset to Muslims & West, Pakistanis even when they start dominating Indians accept it. Pakistanis has a psychological affect on their brains despite India is 7 times bigger than Pakistan.

Every Tom Dick Harry Indian is trying to prove itself better than a Pakistani. Indians hanger to put down Pakistan at every little aspect of life is a bigger sign of inferior complex and trying to pull leg down. Indians live a slave life in 100+ countries they live. So many aspects define Indian inferiority complex and narrow mindedness.
Click to expand...

Yes I have noticed this in the west. They are extremely inferior also there and you would noticed an Indian straight away here in the US. they always need someone to guide them thru life. Indian without a master is nobody and their lives is build upon seeking a master. They are extremely different from all other ethnicties I have seen in the US.

They are like the minions cartoon in real life
 
Khalil-PTI

Khalil-PTI

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 27, 2018
49
0
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
Yes I have noticed this in the west. They are extremely inferior also there and you would noticed an Indian straight away here in the US. they always need someone to guide them thru life. Indian without a master is nobody and their lives is build upon seeking a master. They are extremely different from all other ethnicties I have seen in the US.

They are like the minions cartoon in real life
Click to expand...
Deep down pagan Hindus know that their belief system is disgusting therefore their hatred against monotheism speically against Islam is understandable. In last 100 years few have converted into Hinduism where as millions of people have come in fold of Islam, this is real reason of their hatred. Being Muslim whatever you do for Hindus even if you give your life they will still have grudge against you
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
276
-1
408
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
The Indians are not to be reasoned with because he has alot of grievances according to himself that goes as far back as 1000 years hence they have an ultra-high inferiority complex towards Pakistanis hence their hatred is great.

You can't reason with that person because his mind is already made up long time ago and you are wasting your time. Don't reason at all but instead work on keeping him locked inside his inferiority complex.

We build their cities and everything they own and hack even they themselves belong to us as property.. don't get side tracked from this simple fact. They are inferior beings who are fuelled by inferiority complex..

They are beneath us and should remain there hence no comprise......

They aren't our equals on the land and if they wanna be our equals they should first lose the inferiority complex and act normally first of all removing the mental block but I doubt they can ever achieve that
Click to expand...
Wrong, their inferiority complex and mentality is fueled from looking in the mirror and seeing that ugly shit stain every morning and consuming the garbage their media channels spew at a daily basis.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
560
0
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Faqirze said:
Wrong, their inferiority complex and mentality is fueled from looking in the mirror and seeing that ugly shit stain every morning and consuming their garbage media channels at a daily basis.
Click to expand...

Their inferiority complex comes from that chip on their shoulders which is why their media spewing it... An absolute inferiority complex that overshadows them and consumes them
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
276
-1
408
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Khalil-PTI said:
Deep down pagan Hindus know that their belief system is disgusting therefore their hatred against monotheism speically against Islam is understandable. In last 100 years few have converted into Hinduism where as millions of people have come in fold of Islam, this is real reason of their hatred. Being Muslim whatever you do for Hindus even if you give your life they will still have grudge against you
Click to expand...
You forget that we have Hindus in Pakistan aswell who are fairly normal and decent people compared to the ones in India. There is something about the Indian Hindus, they suffer from serious mental retardation and narcissism riddled with a inferiority complex. Its like they all suffer from serious Cluster B personality disorders of some sort.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

O
Radar comparison between JF-17 B3 and Rafale
Replies
14
Views
2K
HRK
HRK
Titanium100
The Gambit for India - The Eastern frontier aka the massive storm into the gangetic plains (hypothetical tactical invasion)
Replies
4
Views
780
Titanium100
Titanium100
Bilal9
Why did Adolf Hitler dislike Indians? How Does Bhakt Love of Hitler Make Sense?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir
GamoAccu
What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Conspiracy of turning India into another Islamic State
Replies
0
Views
219
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom