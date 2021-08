According to this video, they have solved one of the two big problems with desalination. They have found a way to heat up the seawater using solar energy, rather than dirty fossil fuel energy. That is a big win, though hardly ground-breaking.



The other problem, is what to do with the brine by-product. They have not found an environmentally sustainable solution yet. But I think over time, they will figure out ways to breakdown and process the brine, to put the chemicals in it to good use. When that happens, we will truly solve the world's fresh water problem.