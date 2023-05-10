How to survive mass shooting - FBI

StraightEdge
Putting this for all the Americans here in the forum, you never know when you will need it.
If anyone is going to US for vacation, it might be also useful for you.
seal-steps-to-surviving-an-active-shooter-cade-courtley.pdf (wayne.edu)
Active Shooter Safety Resources — FBI
