How to SUBSTITUE Indian Imports & Services?

Over the Years I have Noticed that there are few services and Imports that Pakistanis are forced to Take . I am listing them as follows. Please provide alternatives or substitutes:

1. Raw Cotton (Why not Central Asia or other regions)
2. Liver Disease Hospitalizations & services
3. Snake Bite,polio,tetanus Medicines


www.dawn.com

From Pakistan to India — A new lease on life

The turning point in Saima's life came when Aslam found a medical travel facilitator online.
www.dawn.com

Medicines and vitamins imported from India, shows ministry’s document

Pakistan suspended trade with India after Delhi annexed held Kashmir in August last year.
It's time to move on. Sure keep the Kashmir issue alive but I think it's time to reassess Pakistan's posture toward India. Forget about just importing cotton or sugar. Time to open the border to Indian cars, Indian electronic products etc. It's win win for both sides. It's time to move from slicing your own nose to spite India.

I am going to Pakistan in few weeks time and was looking into hiring a car. But then I thought why not buy a car which I could leave to a relative and use whenever I went. But prices are silly. Just out of interest I looked at cars in India. Shockingly they were £1000s cheaper. £6,000 car in Pakistan was going for £4,500 in India. Unbelievable.

Who benefits from this? The corrupt car mafia. The average Pakistani is being screwed over.
 
