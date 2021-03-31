How to SUBSTITUE Indian Imports & Services?

Over the Years I have Noticed that there are few services and Imports that Pakistanis are forced to Take . I am listing them as follows. Please provide alternatives or substitutes:
1. Raw Cotton (Why not Central Asia or other regions)
2. Liver Disease Hospitalizations & services
3. Snake Bite,polio,tetanus Medicines
