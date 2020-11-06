How to stop a child marriage?

@PakSword @The Eagle Just for check if it goes against the forum
A few of our relatives are marrying their 13 years old due to 'baradari' issue. The guy is 30 years old and have already been stop from marrying outside. So due to shortage plus within family restriction (not just baradari.) is culminating this gruesome law violation.
After filing 3 complaints to PM portal, they finally went to the house but due to 'bureaucratic' pressure, the police has withdrew from the case and gave away the case file.
Now we are planing to alert some NGOs but it highlights not only the family but also the institution of that bureaucrat, which I don't want as it will be used as propaganda and defame not only that institution but Pakistan.
However, it is not a 'forced' marriage as everybody is content in their family, so convincing anybody there is not an option but using the state pressure. Police has already buckled under pressure.
Overall, it seems education cannot stop you doing primitive things as the entire family is educated but has village roots.
Exposing ourselves and a direct confrontation means totally alienating ourselves from them for life, besides other possible repercussions.
What should I do like an NGO which can pursuit the case just for civil rights and not filming them to seek foreign grants?
A few of our relatives are marrying their 13 years old due to 'baradari' issue. The guy is 30 years old and have already been stop from marrying outside. So due to shortage plus within family restriction (not just baradari.) is culminating this gruesome law violation.
After filing 3 complaints to PM portal, they finally went to the house but due to 'bureaucratic' pressure, the police has withdrew from the case and gave away the case file.
Now we are planing to alert some NGOs but it highlights not only the family but also the institution of that bureaucrat, which I don't want as it will be used as propaganda and defame not only that institution but Pakistan.
However, it is not a 'forced' marriage as everybody is content in their family, so convincing anybody there is not an option but using the state pressure. Police has already buckled under pressure.
Overall, it seems education cannot stop you doing primitive things as the entire family is educated but has village roots.
Exposing ourselves and a direct confrontation means totally alienating ourselves from them for life, besides other possible repercussions.
What should I do like an NGO which can pursuit the case just for civil rights and not filming them to seek foreign grants?