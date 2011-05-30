How To Stage A False Flag: Out Of The Israeli Playbook

This documentary tells the story of when Israel tried to stage a False Flag during the 1967 war, when Israel decided to attack USS Liberty off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. It all went according to plan. The only part that failed was when an enterprising sailor was able to improvise a high frequency antenna to be able to broadcast a Mayday signal, getting past the heavy Israeli jamming and successfully alerting the USN fleet 500 miles away.Almost immediately the Israelis scrapped their plans for what might have been a successful false flag, luring America into a war against the Arab threats they faced in the region, and ran for damage control.Using their heavy Zionist influence in Washington they covered up the entire incident and silenced all dissent. The survivors and their families even had NSA agents surveilling them, making sure they do not talk.This incident which is not less than the 9/11 event is hushed so effectively that the annual memorial ceremony only attracts 10's of people not even hundreds. Mostly, the survivors and their kin themselves only.Goes to show the extent of impact media can have. On one hand is the 9/11 event where only ~3,000 people died. In response, the media was able to demonize Islam/Iraq/Afghanistan enough and drum up enough emotion in American mindset to kill millions of innocent people in retaliation. And on the contrary in this incident, hushed everything up to the extent that average Americans suffer from amnesia regarding such a huge event on par with the 9/11 event or the Gulf of Tonkin incident or the Spanish-American war sinking of the USS Maine.This incident may even have served as inspiration for the future planning and execution of the 9/11 event.In summary, it serves as a lesson for the world how a false flag is orchestrated and more importantly hushed up when things go wrong.