How to spot an inferiority complex stricken Indian Hindu on Social Media

I mentioned on multiple occasions that Indian Hindus are irrationally obsessed with Muslims and conversion.
The Indian Hindu brains is fried that he/she can’t think rational and logically anymore.
All across social medias like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PDF, Reddit, and even 4Chan, Indian Hindus have created profiles/IDs like the attached photo points to the troll as being Ex-Muslims or former Muslim. I don’t live under a rock and know for some former Muslims, Islam isn’t for them, which is fine.
The great length these Indians go to highlight such a foolish attempts to show Muslims and Islam in a weak light would be laughable if it was so deranged and cringey.
These profiles of “former Muslims follow the same scripts over and over. Harassing legitimate Muslims accounts. Using vile language against Muslims and Islam. Trying to spread misinformation and disinformation across the wider non-Islamic world.
The irony is Islam is spreading at even a faster rate than ever before due to the shortcomings of the Western society due to it archaic social laws.
I just want to highlight the foolish behavior of Indian extremist Hindus. They’ve lost their marbles.
I’m attaching screenshots to explain what I mean.
The Indian Hindu brains is fried that he/she can’t think rational and logically anymore.
All across social medias like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PDF, Reddit, and even 4Chan, Indian Hindus have created profiles/IDs like the attached photo points to the troll as being Ex-Muslims or former Muslim. I don’t live under a rock and know for some former Muslims, Islam isn’t for them, which is fine.
The great length these Indians go to highlight such a foolish attempts to show Muslims and Islam in a weak light would be laughable if it was so deranged and cringey.
These profiles of “former Muslims follow the same scripts over and over. Harassing legitimate Muslims accounts. Using vile language against Muslims and Islam. Trying to spread misinformation and disinformation across the wider non-Islamic world.
The irony is Islam is spreading at even a faster rate than ever before due to the shortcomings of the Western society due to it archaic social laws.
I just want to highlight the foolish behavior of Indian extremist Hindus. They’ve lost their marbles.
I’m attaching screenshots to explain what I mean.