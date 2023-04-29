What's new

How to spot an inferiority complex stricken Indian Hindu on Social Media

I mentioned on multiple occasions that Indian Hindus are irrationally obsessed with Muslims and conversion.

The Indian Hindu brains is fried that he/she can’t think rational and logically anymore.

All across social medias like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PDF, Reddit, and even 4Chan, Indian Hindus have created profiles/IDs like the attached photo points to the troll as being Ex-Muslims or former Muslim. I don’t live under a rock and know for some former Muslims, Islam isn’t for them, which is fine.
The great length these Indians go to highlight such a foolish attempts to show Muslims and Islam in a weak light would be laughable if it was so deranged and cringey.

These profiles of “former Muslims follow the same scripts over and over. Harassing legitimate Muslims accounts. Using vile language against Muslims and Islam. Trying to spread misinformation and disinformation across the wider non-Islamic world.

The irony is Islam is spreading at even a faster rate than ever before due to the shortcomings of the Western society due to it archaic social laws.

I just want to highlight the foolish behavior of Indian extremist Hindus. They’ve lost their marbles.

I’m attaching screenshots to explain what I mean.
 

It’s not just individual Hindus we’re dealing with. It’s a very well funded and orchestrated campaign to spread Islamophobia around the world, with billions of dollars in funding.

No other religion in the world has an organized effort to demonize it like Islam. I’ll post a ton of links, starting with the following.

From India, Islamophobia Goes Global

Hindu nationalism has helped spread a distinct brand of anti-Islam around the world, and famously multicultural Canada may have a problem on its hands.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been criticized for discriminating against India’s estimated 200 million Muslims. Tensions between this large minority and the Hindu nationalists who support Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been mounting in recent years, resulting in worrying laws, dangerous harassment, and deadly mob violence in India. Now, the hostility has moved outside of India’s borders. Thanks to social media and a dedicated diaspora, antagonism toward Muslims by supporters of India’s right-wing, Hindu nationalist government has gone global. And the international spread of domestic prejudices is causing diplomatic ripple effects for India’s allies.

It’s not just individual Hindus we’re dealing with. It’s a very well funded and orchestrated campaign to spread Islamophobia around the world, with billions of dollars in funding.

No other religion in the world has an organized effort to demonize it like Islam. I’ll post a ton of links, starting with the following.

From India, Islamophobia Goes Global

Hindu nationalism has helped spread a distinct brand of anti-Islam around the world, and famously multicultural Canada may have a problem on its hands.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been criticized for discriminating against India’s estimated 200 million Muslims. Tensions between this large minority and the Hindu nationalists who support Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been mounting in recent years, resulting in worrying laws, dangerous harassment, and deadly mob violence in India. Now, the hostility has moved outside of India’s borders. Thanks to social media and a dedicated diaspora, antagonism toward Muslims by supporters of India’s right-wing, Hindu nationalist government has gone global. And the international spread of domestic prejudices is causing diplomatic ripple effects for India’s allies.

From India, Islamophobia Goes Global

Hindu nationalism has helped spread a distinct brand of anti-Islam around the world, and famously multicultural Canada may have a problem on its hands.
We’re seeing the effects across the Western English world. From England to Canada to US
 
It’s not just individual Hindus we’re dealing with. It’s a very well funded and orchestrated campaign to spread Islamophobia around the world, with billions of dollars in funding.

No other religion in the world has an organized effort to demonize it like Islam. I’ll post a ton of links, starting with the following.

From India, Islamophobia Goes Global

Hindu nationalism has helped spread a distinct brand of anti-Islam around the world, and famously multicultural Canada may have a problem on its hands.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been criticized for discriminating against India’s estimated 200 million Muslims. Tensions between this large minority and the Hindu nationalists who support Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been mounting in recent years, resulting in worrying laws, dangerous harassment, and deadly mob violence in India. Now, the hostility has moved outside of India’s borders. Thanks to social media and a dedicated diaspora, antagonism toward Muslims by supporters of India’s right-wing, Hindu nationalist government has gone global. And the international spread of domestic prejudices is causing diplomatic ripple effects for India’s allies.

From India, Islamophobia Goes Global

Hindu nationalism has helped spread a distinct brand of anti-Islam around the world, and famously multicultural Canada may have a problem on its hands.
Hindutvatis along with Zionists are the worst of Islam haters. They leave the Christian Zionist worshippers far behind. India is a factory of Islam hatred.
 
U.S. Charities Funneled More Than $105 Million to Anti-Muslim Groups, New Report Finds

A new report revealed that organizations deemed Islamophobic by the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights group received more than $105 million in donations from U.S. charities between 2017 and 2019.

A 2019 report by CAIRfound that the total revenue of anti-Muslim special interest groups surpassed $1.5 billion between 2014 and 2016.

U.S. Charities Funneled More Than $105 Million to Anti-Muslim Groups

According to a new report from a leading Muslim civil rights group
Hindutvatis along with Zionists are the worst of Islam haters. They leave the Christian Zionist worshippers far behind. India is a factory of Islam hatred.
Like everything else, it’s so true what the Quran says about Jews and idol worshippers being the worst enemies of Islam.

Quran 5:82. You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allāh.
 
All of this begs the question, are the Arabs (especially Gulf Arabs) blind ??

They can clearly see what is going on, are they hoping this trend will go away? Why do they keep hiring these Muslim-haters?

For now - the best we can do is highlight and bring to the fore in social media what these idiots are doing (and maybe convince the gulf Arabs to get rid of Sanghis in those Gulf countries as employees).

If you hate Muslims so much, maybe you should work for people other than Muslims (or even non-Hindus). Find jobs in your own Superpower country.

We should also target Indian BPO and IT outsourcing companies like Infosys, TCS etc. Their ugly employees are the number one funders of these anti-Muslim special interest groups in Western countries. The West sings songs of equal opportunity and anti-hate principles, they can't be funding these companies which are full of H1B Muslims-haters in Western countries. CAIR should be doing a better job of bringing this trend of hate-funders joining the ranks of Indian BPO companies.

I am hoping we can do the same in Bangladesh when Hasina finally gets the boot....
 
All of this begs the question, are the Arabs (especially Gulf Arabs) blind ??

They can clearly see what is going on, are they hoping this trend will go away? Why do they keep hiring these Muslim-haters?

For now - the best we can do is highlight and bring to the fore in social media what these idiots are doing (and maybe convince the gulf Arabs to get rid of Sanghis in those Gulf countries as employees).

If you hate Muslims so much, maybe you should work for people other than Muslims. Find jobs in your own Superpower country.

I am hoping we can do the same in Bangladesh when Hasina finally gets the boot....
First let’s see if they get rid of them on PDF. I see enough of them spewing Islamophobia and making provocative statements right here.
 
All of this begs the question, are the Arabs (especially Gulf Arabs) blind ??

They can clearly see what is going on, are they hoping this trend will go away? Why do they keep hiring these Muslim-haters?

For now - the best we can do is highlight and bring to the fore in social media what these idiots are doing (and maybe convince the gulf Arabs to get rid of Sanghis in those Gulf countries as employees).

If you hate Muslims so much, maybe you should work for people other than Muslims. Find jobs in your own Superpower country.

I am hoping we can do the same in Bangladesh when Hasina finally gets the boot....
The Gulf Arabs aren't blind. They fully understand Indian role. The Guld Arabs are shortsighted. They think that by sucking up to India they can extert certain influence. I got news for the Gulf Arabs. Hindutvatis are worst of the worst. The Gulf Arabs won't change the extreme Hindutva hatred against Islam. Gulf Arabs of this day and age are a different breed. They are interested in business deals and football clubs. Islam and the rest comes after business interests.

They won't disappear. The pajeet brigade has said it many times themselves. They generate traffic and thus revenue for PDF. You are smart enough to fill in the blanks.
 
Just shutting them up in PDF is not enough. You have to attack the problem at the root.

I.E. where they are getting their money.
 
Where are they getting their money from? Who do you think has promoted Indians at tech and other multinational companies as CEOs? The Western world has courted India as the next best thing after sliced bread. This is where they get their money from.
 

