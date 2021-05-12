What's new

How to save Modi by blaming China & state governments |

Now Indian media blames massive loss of life in India on China and brainwashes Indian population to believe it.

China's Criminal Business Model Threat To Indian Lives Due To Poor Quality Medical Tools|India First

But not everyone is as stupid as Indian media and politicians believe they are

微信图片_20210515162444.png
 
Last edited:
That's exactly the reason no one likes India in subcontinent. Indians are famous for badmouth, always blame other.
 
