How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? [solved]

Ich

Ich

Mar 14, 2018
How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? I want to set some member on "ignore" but cant cause i cant view his account and thus i cant push the "ignore-button" there. Please advice.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
Ich said:
How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? I want to set some member on "ignore" but cant cause i cant view his account and thus i cant push the "ignore-button" there. Please advice.
In your case, I would not bother with going to your profile.

Instead, if I press on 'Ich' on your photo and your name, I get a basket offering Follow, Ignore and Start a Conversation.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Ich said:
How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? I want to set some member on "ignore" but cant cause i cant view his account and thus i cant push the "ignore-button" there. Please advice.
Joe Shearer said:
In your case, I would not bother with going to your profile.

Instead, if I press on 'Ich' on your photo and your name, I get a basket offering Follow, Ignore and Start a Conversation.
Joe, pressing on the photo may be not possible if the pressing member has no access to the member he wants to ignore. Instead of press if Ich simply hovers the mouse on the photo for half a second he will get details on the other member including "Ignore". For me I get no "Start a conversation" maybe because I am not a Professional or Mod.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Ich said:
How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? I want to set some member on "ignore" but cant cause i cant view his account and thus i cant push the "ignore-button" there. Please advice.
Step 1: click on the name of the member you wish to ignore
Step 2: you will be greeted with the option to follow or ignore - hit that big Ol ignore button 😊
Ich

Ich

Mar 14, 2018
I cant open the profile of these members cause they limited the access to their profile and so i cant push the ignore button cause i never can get there.
 
Ich

Ich

Mar 14, 2018
jamahir said:
Joe, pressing on the photo may be not possible if the pressing member has no access to the member he wants to ignore. Instead of press if Ich simply hovers the mouse on the photo for half a second he will get details on the other member including "Ignore". For me I get no "Start a conversation" maybe because I am not a Professional or Mod.
Yes! This works! Thank you :-)
 
