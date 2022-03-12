How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? [solved]

Ich said: How to put one on "ignore" if he limited account access? I want to set some member on "ignore" but cant cause i cant view his account and thus i cant push the "ignore-button" there. Please advice. Click to expand...

Joe Shearer said: In your case, I would not bother with going to your profile.



Instead, if I press on 'Ich' on your photo and your name, I get a basket offering Follow, Ignore and Start a Conversation. Click to expand...

Joe, pressing on the photo may be not possible if the pressing member has no access to the member he wants to ignore. Instead of press if Ich simply hovers the mouse on the photo for half a second he will get details on the other member including "Ignore". For me I get no "Start a conversation" maybe because I am not a Professional or Mod.