How To Make Money Through Graphic Designing? Ft. Areeb Tariq ​



In conversation with tonight’s guest, Areeb Tariq. How was his trip to Nathia Gali? What has Areeb’s journey been like? What is his father's occupation? After O-Levels, how can you attend university? What gave him the ability to be so good at what he does? Was he a student and a worker? How did he move to Pakistan and how did it go? When did he begin freelancing, why did he do so, and how is it going? How does one go about becoming a competent graphic designer? The shift in mentality and how things are changing? What is RadicalX? Their courses and when to attend them? Why did he decide to build a community? How much does the course cost? Was he successful in cultivating talent in his classes? Karachi Vs. Islamabad culture. Ajeeb Studio, why did he choose to call it “Ajeeb”? When was this launched and what’s it about? What is fashion to Areeb? Is it possible for Pakistani street fashion to succeed? What’s different about the GenZ? A class on “How to Google?” How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode. In conversation with tonight’s guest, Areeb Tariq. How was his trip to Nathia Gali? What has Areeb’s journey been like? What is his father's occupation? After O-Levels, how can you attend university? What gave him the ability to be so good at what he does? Was he a student and a worker? How did he move to Pakistan and how did it go? When did he begin freelancing, why did he do so, and how is it going? How does one go about becoming a competent graphic designer? The shift in mentality and how things are changing? What is RadicalX? Their courses and when to attend them? Why did he decide to build a community? How much does the course cost? Was he successful in cultivating talent in his classes? Karachi Vs. Islamabad culture. Ajeeb Studio, why did he choose to call it “Ajeeb”? When was this launched and what’s it about? What is fashion to Areeb? Is it possible for Pakistani street fashion to succeed? What’s different about the GenZ? A class on “How to Google?” How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Areeb Tariq

01:11 How was his trip to Nathia Gali?

01:44 Areeb’s Journey!

03:30 What is his father's occupation?

03:55 Attending university right after O-Levels

08:21 What gave him the ability to be so good at what he does?

10:04 Was he working while studying?

11:27 Moving to Pakistan and job hunting

12:45 Areeb’s first job in Pakistan

13:59 When and why did he start freelancing?

17:21 How does one go about becoming a competent graphic designer?

23:23 The shift in mentality

25:06 What is RadicalX, and what do we need to know about it?

28:02 Their courses and when to attend them?

30:10 Why did he decide to build a community?

32:10 How much does the course cost?

33:02 Was he successful in cultivating talent in his classes?

35:50 Karachi Vs. Islamabad culture

37:42 Ajeeb Studio

38:35 Why did he choose to call it “Ajeeb”?

39:31 When was this launched and what’s it about?

40:27 Is it possible for Pakistani street fashion to succeed?

47:04 What is fashion to Areeb?

50:41 What’s different about the GenZ?

1:03:44 A class on “How to Google?”

1:05:34 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?