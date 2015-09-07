How to make extra money by part time job or free lancing job

It’s a good idea to have different income sources like a full time and a part time job. But I would focus on my full time job first in order to get the maximum amount of money. I had the same problem when I was younger I was a full time Developer and a part time property manager, I worked in tech support and customer support and noticed that I had no life anymore (poor me), so started to focus on my full time job and get ahead there by doing everything needed to get there and earn more money.You should try to manage your money better. Have different bank accounts for different purposes. Like one bank account for your salary, one bank account for savings, one for special expenses like your flat or car and most importantly an account for investment savings. Save at least 10% of your salary every month for good investment opportunities. My goal is to have a big investment portfolio to live off one day. A fiend of mine earns 4000 Euro after taxes every month and 700 Euro dividend income every month. If you are young you should start right now investing because some stocks are dirt cheap right now.If you want to earn extra money in IT, you can use the links mentioned by previous posters.