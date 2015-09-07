What's new

How to make extra money by part time job or free lancing job

Hi All,

I am living in India and working for an Indian MNC. I draw a decent salary but I want to make more money by doing part time job or work as a free lancer. I am a Citrix Administrator and into IT. Do any Indian or someone from abroad can guide me if they have any knowledge about it ?
 
The best way to make money is to take backups of all data from all the servers that you have access to and sell them in open market.
 
But you seem to be in Luck , cus , I do something similar.

Some pointers.(Im writing this up for you , so you better be working hard later.)

I work Fulltime and par time Consulting on Realtime system , GPU arch and sometimes Videogames(which i have moved away from, too much effort not enough money).

- Know your market , the FreeLancer market is stingy and sometimes does not pay. Especially Overseas clientele. There are webservices that bridge this gap but take a sizeable portion as commission.

- Working in Freelance is also very brutal, most clients don't understand scope and haven't been in this business to know what to expect for the time and money ,hence the way you negotiate will make or break your reputation.

- Cast a wide net, my early days were crazy(Lots of interviews , lot of free tests , free internships yeah!! imagine), i pushed really hard to get pretty much any job of relevance,
That made me a Generalist at environments( meaning can do embedded, desktop and web).
But i remained a specialist on Visualization and GPU arch (Image Processing , Comp Vision, CG, Shaders), make me a niche freelancer , so less competition. Now I'm am adding AI to the list as well. So if you like continuous learning you will like it.

- The market is erratic and slow. Your marketability matters, Git push some good opensource work,
Make a website, get some online presence.

- Have all that you need for your job ready , meaning all the boilerplate you would need to write needs to be done and Researched before hand.



Now you need to see where and what a Citrix Admin can produce except for services.
To me the viability of your Job profile is not ideal for freelance, add some more skills to your repo.
It might seem harsh , but the market is harsher.

Edit and correction : Start here
Citrix Freelancers


Got to https://www.fiverr.com try your luck.

Or put an open to work on you LinkedIn page. But your profile needs to be good.

And last but not least , you need to be a bit of a masochist as well. Befriend pain.:cheers:



After all this is have realized if you want to make real money then create your own product or service.
So this is where im at .
 
what you will do with all that money ? we will die anyway :rolleyes:
 
You have good knowledge, if you do VMware cert, lots of remote jobs available. VMware architecture
 
It’s a good idea to have different income sources like a full time and a part time job. But I would focus on my full time job first in order to get the maximum amount of money. I had the same problem when I was younger I was a full time Developer and a part time property manager, I worked in tech support and customer support and noticed that I had no life anymore (poor me :p:), so started to focus on my full time job and get ahead there by doing everything needed to get there and earn more money.

You should try to manage your money better. Have different bank accounts for different purposes. Like one bank account for your salary, one bank account for savings, one for special expenses like your flat or car and most importantly an account for investment savings. Save at least 10% of your salary every month for good investment opportunities. My goal is to have a big investment portfolio to live off one day. A fiend of mine earns 4000 Euro after taxes every month and 700 Euro dividend income every month. If you are young you should start right now investing because some stocks are dirt cheap right now.

If you want to earn extra money in IT, you can use the links mentioned by previous posters.
 
So that is how you making living... Back stabbing is in your blood... Tinna inti vasalu lekkapete daridrudivi... Ammani abbanu, pellani kuda ammesuntav... Mee intlo andaru inthena ?
We have live till we die.... To live a little more comfortably need little more money... This cycle continues...
 
Post intelligence on here and I'll paypal you $100 for every credit worthy intelligence. :D
 
Maybe you can start your own business. A consultant or even some kind of retail shop.

Yes, it belongs in the 'Members Club' section.

I have been designing multi-core, clock-less microprocessor for some years. Can you guide me on two things ? I want to know :

1. Is a specialized GPU unit necessary or can one or some of the general purpose cores fulfill that need ? Is a specialized, single GPU ( like in ARM implementations ) basically an economic decision ( more general cores costing more ? ) or something else ?

1a. What kind of multimedia processing instructions be included ?

Best and simple is to create a society where traditional money system has been abolished and there are no rich no poor.
 
You work in PD? is the silicon ready or is it an HLM.
clock less ?? how are you cycling through the instruction sets? an async clock?

No technically a GPU is not needed to post pixel information N X N grid of RGB data. You can do it on the CPU as well

But since the work load(shading the pixels) is a lot of small instructions, there is a lot of context switching , so the subsequent overhead defeats the overall performance. GPU parallelize the operations(with hundreds of smaller cores) , into batches , shading/processing hundreds of pixels per cycle.
There are numerous other optimizations like Forward binning and FPK etc. from the vendor that will only work on this type of workload.

So the GPU arc is more aligned to handle this type of workload.

Not to mentions there are a whole slew of intrinsic operations wich are a thesis on there own and optimized over the years by numerous researches.
like
buffer binding
Primitive assembly
rasterization
Info interpolation
generating Depth, Stencil ,Color outputs
and Creating a programable pipe.
with post into being double triple buffred
Texture filtering
Texel associations
and quite a few more,,,,

A new GPU vendor will have to expose this minim to have it up to spec with at least OpenGL 2.0

dont get the question. Included in what? your async cpu?
 
Sorry, PD means Physical Design ?

In my design each instruction is fixed-size ( 160 bits long ) to allow for determinate operation.

The memory / cache will have "Next" and "Ack" lines to read the next instruction instead of a clock dictating the instr reads.

There will be a single line to first send the next instr's address and then read in the instr itself.

Since each bit will be sent and read as fast as the line signalling will allow I am hoping that the overall operation will be fast enough.

I see.

What do you mean by context switching ?

Yes. I mean something like the Pentium MMX instructions.
 
Yes Physical Design

Context is a something the CU creates for the ALU ,
Meaning the CPU intrinsically knows where everything is in Ram->L2 to move ahead with computing the instruction. But the process of loading up the context by CPU has an overhead.
now if in a 1 core processor ,
1 pixel data is processed -> context switch -> next pixel -> context switch->next pixel. Do this for 1920x1080 approx. 2mil pixels. and try to get at least 2-3 frames per second i will be surprised.
This case is running a Realtime simulation, things can be done statically as well but thats another topic.

Now compare this to a theoretical 500 gpu/compute/cuda cores , custom build to post only 4ish bytes per pixel
run 500pix ->context switch->500pix->switch->500pix batches. per cycle.
on top of that a slew of optimizations. Aligned to culling or ignoring.

Google it up youll get a better answer than me typing it out.

No idea, don't work on the physical layer, i write applications. but ive mentioned the exposed extensions in the previous post.
 
Thanks for the tips. It will take time for me to decipher that info. :D
 
