How to make extra money by part time job or free lancing job

Hi All,
I am living in India and working for an Indian MNC. I draw a decent salary but I want to make more money by doing part time job or work as a free lancer. I am a Citrix Administrator and into IT. Do any Indian or someone from abroad can guide me if they have any knowledge about it ?
But you seem to be in Luck , cus , I do something similar.
Some pointers.(Im writing this up for you , so you better be working hard later.)
I work Fulltime and par time Consulting on Realtime system , GPU arch and sometimes Videogames(which i have moved away from, too much effort not enough money).
- Know your market , the FreeLancer market is stingy and sometimes does not pay. Especially Overseas clientele. There are webservices that bridge this gap but take a sizeable portion as commission.
- Working in Freelance is also very brutal, most clients don't understand scope and haven't been in this business to know what to expect for the time and money ,hence the way you negotiate will make or break your reputation.
- Cast a wide net, my early days were crazy(Lots of interviews , lot of free tests , free internships yeah!! imagine), i pushed really hard to get pretty much any job of relevance,
That made me a Generalist at environments( meaning can do embedded, desktop and web).
But i remained a specialist on Visualization and GPU arch (Image Processing , Comp Vision, CG, Shaders
), make me a niche freelancer , so less competition. Now I'm am adding AI to the list as well. So if you like continuous learning you will like it.
- The market is erratic and slow. Your marketability matters, Git push some good opensource work,
Make a website, get some online presence.
- Have all that you need for your job ready , meaning all the boilerplate you would need to write needs to be done and Researched before hand.
Now you need to see where and what a Citrix Admin can produce except for services.
To me the viability of your Job profile is not ideal for freelance, add some more skills to your repo.
It might seem harsh , but the market is harsher.
Edit and correction : Start here
Citrix Freelancers
Got to https://www.fiverr.com
try your luck.
Or put an open to work on you LinkedIn page. But your profile needs to be good.
And last but not least , you need to be a bit of a masochist as well. Befriend pain.
After all this is have realized if you want to make real money then create your own product or service.
So this is where im at .