I was reading in another thread that most of the Pakistani media is focused on the negative. At the same time, we see in social media many people trying to spread positive news. I thought, why not utilise all the talent we have making online content and put it in a TV channel.It could start off exclusively online. We have FB pages like ProPakistani spreading positive news, why not make a daily news broadcast for youtube? It could start off just reading off and discussing news already in the media. Then with community sourced funding pay media students etc money to find positive local stories and work as free lance journalists. Has anyone seen "The Young Turks"?Once this becomes popular, it could pitch to businessmen or a consortium of businessmen to fund a TV channel. This channel could have loads of online content and could share the ad revenue with the producers.I'm sure you guys have seen lots of interesting content online but in recent times on youtube i've enjoyed;- Teeli- Ali Gul Pir and his friend Mooro (who's a bit annoying)- Azad Chaiwalla- Sharum ki sketchbook- Street food PK- Tifo Football- Brown Girls problems- Raheem Pardesi- KJ Vids- loads of travel bloggersThere are hundreds more out there and the opportunity for so so much more fresh and creative content to hit Pakistani screens. Obviously not all this is of high production quality but that could be tweaked. Why stick with the same old faces. Community content, community funded, both online and on the screen. @Enigma SIG What do you think?