How to make a "BBC-style" Documentary about Wuhan?

BBC = Biased Broadcasting China. I thought it's Bull$hit Broadcasting Corporation.

Biased is too gentle, bull$hit is more appropriate.
 
One of the most widely circulated footage by various western media channel about lockdown in Wuhan is this footage.

In one, Chinese police officers are seen halting a car, asking the driver to get out, and when he refuses to cooperate, they throw a net across his face and take him away. After fact-checking , it emerged that the video was about a mock drill that Chinese officials were conducting in China’s Henan province.
The true unedited original footage, it's a drill and it didn't happen in Wuhan.

 
