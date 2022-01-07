How to make $10,000 a month through freelancing? Ft. Qasim Umer

In conversation with tonight’s guests, Qasim Umer. He is talking about his educational journey; how did he end up in Islamabad? How did he get into e-commerce and freelance? In what ways did he increase his income? How and when did he get married? Did covid cause a problem in freelance? What is conversion revenue optimization? How can one invest when in Pakistan? Catch this, his journey, and much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guests: Qasim Umer

01:20 How was Qasim’s educational journey like?

05:27 How did he end up working in Islamabad?

16:31 How did he help his friends and family to get jobs?

18:33 How did he start e-commerce?

21:08 How did he get into freelance?

22:57 By what ways did he increase his income?

24:46 Did COVID cause a problem in freelance?

26:02 What areas was he targeting in freelance?

27:19 What is conversion revenue optimization?

29:09 Figuring out your role in freelancing

31:35 Is having drive important in freelance?

34:28 How was Qasim’s setup like?

42:58 Is he only working on Fiver and Upwork?

48:16 What was his average profit in the past 21 months?

48:56 What is the right way of financial management?

51:57 Are there enough opportunities to invest in Pakistan?

54:04 Is there an age to freelance?

55:56 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?