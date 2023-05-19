What's new

How to limit the influence of the Pakistan Army

D

DhotiMeinDhamaka

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 28, 2022
20
0
36
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thie Pakistani culture which includes habits, social behaviours and inclinations is extremely defected. It starts with "tu menu jandaa nhe" in school colleges, mohallas, that then goes up in different gov insituations and the army. If you ever lived in Pakistan you already know people have this habit of overpowering others (sometimes without any reason). This is the thing Army gets as inheritance and uses it at a much bigger level. They have overpowered every other institution from business to security, from politics to policy-making, they are everywhere. I dont think army and their families will easily give up the privileges which "tu menu janda nhe system" bestows on them. If we are to limit the influence of the army we need to first work to uproot this system at grassroot level, which may take a long time, may be 100 years, to bear fruits.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

WoKonTha
Never forget: the army tortured an autistic man to death just to prove a point
Replies
3
Views
203
villageidiot
villageidiot
ghazi52
The Birth of the Pakistan Army
Replies
0
Views
211
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
Pakistan Army’s Contributions to the Education Sector
Replies
10
Views
309
Winchester
Winchester
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Elahi reminds ‘ungrateful’ PTI of Bajwa’s favours, warns it to keep criticism ‘within limits’
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
dexter
How PUNJAB came to dominate the Army
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
6K
adam256
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom