How to limit the influence of the Pakistan Army

Thie Pakistani culture which includes habits, social behaviours and inclinations is extremely defected. It starts with "tu menu jandaa nhe" in school colleges, mohallas, that then goes up in different gov insituations and the army. If you ever lived in Pakistan you already know people have this habit of overpowering others (sometimes without any reason). This is the thing Army gets as inheritance and uses it at a much bigger level. They have overpowered every other institution from business to security, from politics to policy-making, they are everywhere. I dont think army and their families will easily give up the privileges which "tu menu janda nhe system" bestows on them. If we are to limit the influence of the army we need to first work to uproot this system at grassroot level, which may take a long time, may be 100 years, to bear fruits.