How to lay an armored L-Shape Ambush in Ukraine?

Today, I am going to talk about how to ambush and react to ambush. And today, I am going to use an actual example when Ukraine Force ambush a 3 Tanks Russian Column to illustrate on how a Typical L-Shape Ambush was laid and how you can avoid or counter them. This is a very basic tactical stuff which was taught almost to all Tank Commander. (I would think so, well, at least hope so....) So. Let's go into detail........Today's Example(This is not the original version, but the original version have too much padding and the music is too loud so I used this one, for the Ukrainian Released version, please go watch this one instead)Anyway, this is a very straight forward set up, we have an urban area, a town which, judging from the destruction with the houses and what not was properly bombarded. Here we can see a road travel thru from N-S down the video and another road that cut across the centre of the town. Which form a T-shape IntersectionSo the Russian tank is travelling in a column, 3 tanks, without dismounted infantry. Going down from the MSR from North to South (orientated to the video, not the true orientation)Notice on the white house circled in Red, a RPG rounds (most likely a RPG-27 is firing from this house, you can see the back-blast coming out of the window and just missed the first tank to the tank's front right. The entire Column stopped. This is a very apparent miss which spring the Russian tank crew into action.After the first tank being shot at, all 3 should now be in communication with each other, first thing first, they need to know where the fire came from, Apprently, the first tank or someone in the column identify 5 houses down the white house (marked in Red before) is where the fire come from, so the first tank put a round into that building. At the same time, the 3 tanks have to work together to get out of the kill zone. Now, unbeknown to the Russian, and known to us (Because we have a bird eye view in this ambush) the First tanks is already inside the kill zone, where the 2nd and 3rd, still behind the road run perpendicular to the MSR, are still outside the kill zone.As with reaction to any ambush, the first priority is for the people (the first tank) inside the kill zone to exit the kill zone, and for the other to assist, conventionally, we will sweep back and across to envelope the ambush force using our force outside the kill zone, however, mobility in this case is limited. Which mean the best the 2nd and 3rd tanks can do is to assist the first tank.On the other hand, the commander in this group would have to make a decision as to how they can break thru, from this situation, it is clearly presented to us there are 2 way out of the kill zone, either for the first tank to continue travel down the road and exit the kill zone from the south, or to back up and leave the kill zone via the MSR to the North or the service road to the West. And judging by the fact that they identified the house 5 house down the actual ambush point is the threat. They made a decision to back up and exit the kill zone thru the service road, which is a tactical error. And I will explain below.Once the commander formulated his plan, the next step is to execute it. With the decision to retired thru the service road. The retreat is in the order of 2nd tank (Blue) will now lead the formation, while the 3rd tank (Yellow) is brought up to act as overwatch while the 1st tank (Green) reverse. All with turret pointing at different position to cover the 12, 3 and 10 (alleged Ukrainian attack position) o'clockWell, at least this is the plan...What we see here is either the first tank ran into a mine or another RPG was fired by the Ukrainian, to which I cannot pin point the origin of the shot (So most likely it was a mine) what that do is that it further obscure the field and the Russian column is now confused. Originally, the ordered retreat is for the second tanks go 1st where the 3rd tank cover the 1st tank retreat. Now the first tank was hit again. It disrupted the order and the 3rd tank decided to follow the 2nd tank, leaving the 1st tank in a quite vulnerable position.Eventually this would happenedWe can see from the missile trial at 1:09 at the lower SE coroner of the screen, a projectile (Most likely NLAW) is fired and hit the first tank while the 2nd tank try to back up and help it buddy, at this point, the First tank is immobilised, it will be hit again and exploded and I will not want to be in that First Russian Tank.What the Russian do, largely follow the dictation of the playbook for counter ambush, they try to disengage and leave the kill zone. But the problem is, now we know, this is the actual line of the Ukrainian AmbushI believe the Ukrainian have placed 2 AT team in the building marked in Red, and a scout/spotter team in the building in Green, thus forming an L shape ambush. I would say beside one thing, the Russian is reacting to this ambush very intelligently, however, they were failed by 2 things.1.) They failed to identify the first launch site.2.) They erroneously believe the the kill box is further down the road.That is most likely contributed by the fact that there are no dismounted infantry to help screen the road and be the eyes and ears of the tank travelling in this column, thus leaving the Armor blinded to the attack. The thought the first team is further down and thus setting up a "Parallel I shape Ambush" along the main MSR, but if they have recon the city, they would know the white multi-story building (Marked in Green) is topping the area, which would be idealfor the Ukrainian to set up a spotter in it, it basically overlook both road travelling North to South Bound and East to West Bound. While they (The Ukrainian) could have another AT team waiting on the Russian to come down that main MSR, but in effect, both the road and intersection was indeed the kill zoneThis example show how an Ambush can be made dynamic to your enemy, and in effect 2 out of 3 tanks leave this ambush alive is considering a failure for the Ukrainian term, because a more effective unit would have killed at lease 2 (probably the 2nd tank as well, may even be all)