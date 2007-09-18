How to join Pakistan Army?

raja2usama
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Aug 7, 2007
- 24
- 0
Hi All and specially WILCO
Thanks to all who reply aganist question. now another question Why you join Army is in the line please tell me suitable answar which is also impressing
Another problem is that can any one there who assist me in writing pointer and picture stories as I can write but my stories are to leanthy.
I hope a very best replies from the genious.
Receive Thanks in Advance.
Thanks to all who reply aganist question. now another question Why you join Army is in the line please tell me suitable answar which is also impressing
Another problem is that can any one there who assist me in writing pointer and picture stories as I can write but my stories are to leanthy.
I hope a very best replies from the genious.
Receive Thanks in Advance.