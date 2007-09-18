What's new

How to join Pakistan Army?

raja2usama

Aug 7, 2007
Hi All and specially WILCO

Thanks to all who reply aganist question. now another question Why you join Army is in the line please tell me suitable answar which is also impressing
Another problem is that can any one there who assist me in writing pointer and picture stories as I can write but my stories are to leanthy.
I hope a very best replies from the genious.
Receive Thanks in Advance.
 
A.Rahman

A.Rahman

Feb 12, 2006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
When you serve in today's military, you learn self-discipline, earn respect, and demonstrate honor and a devotion to duty. The experience, training, and leadership skills you will get in the military are exactly what today's employers are looking for.

You will also experience great satisfaction from knowing that you have proudly done your part in carrying on a tradition of selfless service that dates back over 60 years. In addition you will be joining the ranks of famous veterans who have also served their country like: MM Alam,Major Raja Aziz Bhatti,Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Hussain Chaudry , just to name a few.

You will also find that your military experience will make you stand out above the rest. You and your family will notice a difference in how you handle adversity, hardship, trials, and confrontation. You will also find that people will come to count on you for your leadership skills and ability to make wise decisions. As you can see, the benefits of military service are enormous. Most Pakistani citizens have no idea about the value of the opportunities and experiences you can get for faithfully serving your country.
 
F.O.X

F.O.X

Dec 18, 2006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi All and specially WILCO
Hi :)

Why you join Army
Ok here are the following reasons you would join the army.

1. You want to serve your nation, you fell that there is a debt you have to pay & you are not been able to do it without joining the Armed forces.

2. You join Army bcoz you think that only way to be seccessful in the life is to be sussessful in the eyes of Allah & to do this you have to do very good things & Shadat is one of that can be achived by joining the army or joining the jihad against Terror.

3. You want to join The army bcoz you are thinking for a secure future, that you will only find in the Army services.

4. You have some Role Models ( As describe by A.Rahman) you have seen in your child hood & are imprsed a lot 7 you think if they have served this country without caring of their personal interest why cant we. So you join army.

5. You feel that your country needs you. there is not enough manpower availabe in the time of need & if you dont helped your country in the time of need then when will you?.

6. You want to fight the extreme forces to clear your land from bad guys & make it happy world.

7. You have a will to fight against those who damaged your country, you feel you will not be satisfied till you do some things for your motherland. so you join Army.

8. Army is the Most good to fight terror legally.

9. you want to make yourself & your family proud that you have did your best to defend your country.

above are some points bcoz of which you will join army.

can any one there who assist me in writing pointer and picture stories
What sort of problems you are having ??

Regards
Wilco:pakistan:
 
hmurtaza

Sep 26, 2007
Want to join army

Hi all,
I am new member of this forum. I need some help if possible can some one provide me some information how I can join pakistan army.
I am an electrical engineer holding Bachelor Of Engineering (B.E) and Masters Of Engineering (M.E) both in Electrical Engineering from USA and want to join Pakistan army? is it possible if so can you provide the information regarding it.
If possible email me at h.alimurtaza@gmail.com
Thanks
Hamza Murtaza
 
A True Pakistani

Jun 1, 2007
Hi,

I am a female with business education (MBA Finance) and I really wish to join the army and serve my country. I am seriously considering moving back to pakistan and I am in pk these days so plz someone let me know the procedure of how i can join the army. no i dont have any contacts in the army. my father did long time ago but not anymore cz we lived outside of pk for many years. so someone pkl help.
 
hmurtaza

Sep 26, 2007
YOU CAN APPLY FOR EDUCATION CORP OF PAKISTAN ARMY. GO TO ARMY RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION CENTER IN RAWALPINDI, LAHORE ETC TRY TO GOOGLE IT U SHOULD BE ABLE TO FIND THE EXACT LOCATION. CHECK THIS FOR DETAIL WEB SITE IS Pakistan Army
 
asad ikram

asad ikram

Nov 14, 2007
i am repeater of issb .and now i again register for issb .please tell me now i will go direct to issb or will give intial tests and please guide me to get commissioned in pak army .its my last dream which i want to become real.
 
lord315

Nov 21, 2007
Brothers ....

I got commission in ARMY... call letter from GHQ to report is at my table..... Now i am confused to join Army ....

My family is not supporting me for this carrier. They are all worried that why i am going to join army ... They belive that today and in the coming future their is no respect for the Army in society . Peoples hate ARMY after Mush and the will keep on hating in the leader ship of Kiani.

I was never so interested for being in army ... I just applied as one of my frined was applying he was sorted in intial interview and i went on and on and on ... to see what is difficult in this selection procedure and what is tough...
I was recommended by ISSB later i also passed medical .... but now i am confused ....

If i will be in army i will never be rich... All that i have is serving the nation .. and respect ... but today there is no one to respect Officers of army ... Even some peoples call it NA-PAK Army.... How incredible!!!.... These are the things that are confusing me and there is one day left to report at PMA.

I need ur help ........ Please guide me ... May i join or not ...
Will the citizens of Pakistan respect ARMY in future ???
will there be some change after msuaharraf .. ????
will the war against Muslims stop some where ????
Is there any one sitting in army and thinking that army is killing its own pplz ??


I need ur advices !!! Plz dont get angry if my words hurt you !!!
 
Spring Onion

Spring Onion

Feb 1, 2006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Welcome to the forum.

and my sicner advice to you.
You are not fit for the Army.
So do not join Army.

As Pakistan Army is the name of commitment not a place to make money.
I do not see any commitment in you if at all whatever you said is true which honestly speaking im feeling all other sane persons on this forum will also feel that whatever you posted above sounds a pack of lies :)
Guess what we on the forums have learned to differentiate somehow between Genuine and the lies.
anyway if you were not intrested in the first place to join the army and if you want to make money than you should not join it as

One thing in life should be rememberd "Somthing that you do halfheartedly is somthing which is forced on you".

And secondly never go what people say about anything its all our own experince and practical one that makes us understand people and their good things as well as bad things.

So if i say you are a bad man without geting in touch or talking or having any relation with you.
Will you believe that you are a bad man ???

Anyway if you are not lieng than do not join army.
 
Majnun

Majnun

Nov 14, 2007
I'm afraid I don't have any advice for you but I have a question. My family lives in Saudia Arabia and I go to a Pakistani school upto Grade 13. I have always wanted to join the Pakistan Army, what should I do after completing Grade 13 at this school?
 
Muradk

Muradk

Apr 25, 2006
SMustafaMoiz said:
I'm afraid I don't have any advice for you but I have a question. My family lives in Saudia Arabia and I go to a Pakistani school upto Grade 13. I have always wanted to join the Pakistan Army, what should I do after completing Grade 13 at this school?
you have asked the question and answered it yours self. Join the Army.
 
x_man

x_man

Jun 29, 2007
lord315 said:
Brothers ....

I got commission in ARMY... call letter from GHQ to report is at my table..... Now i am confused to join Army ....

My family is not supporting me for this carrier. They are all worried that why i am going to join army ... They belive that today and in the coming future their is no respect for the Army in society . Peoples hate ARMY after Mush and the will keep on hating in the leader ship of Kiani.

I was never so interested for being in army ... I just applied as one of my frined was applying he was sorted in intial interview and i went on and on and on ... to see what is difficult in this selection procedure and what is tough...
I was recommended by ISSB later i also passed medical .... but now i am confused ....

If i will be in army i will never be rich... All that i have is serving the nation .. and respect ... but today there is no one to respect Officers of army ... Even some peoples call it NA-PAK Army.... How incredible!!!.... These are the things that are confusing me and there is one day left to report at PMA.

I need ur help ........ Please guide me ... May i join or not ...
Will the citizens of Pakistan respect ARMY in future ???
will there be some change after msuaharraf .. ????
will the war against Muslims stop some where ????
Is there any one sitting in army and thinking that army is killing its own pplz ??


I need ur advices !!! Plz dont get angry if my words hurt you !!!
lord315, in the innocence of you mail you have touched the tender spot of many guys here. You will be accused of being a liar etc because you are not speaking their language.

Onto your query, you are right that there is no money in forces but if you are looking for respect, Join the Airforce!
 

