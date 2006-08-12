How to join Pakistan Air Force (PAF)?

1-786-92-110

As-slaam-o-alaikum!

I live in U.S now wiht my parents and they're the only reason I'm here - because I would rather not live here but in Pakistan. I personally wanted to be a Pilot Officer in PAF, but couple years ago when I had a surgery I was told by my Urologist and others that I may not persue my career as desired. The other obstacle are my eye glasses, which I've been wearing since 3 yrs. old. Although my side is fairly 20-20, and was operated at the age of 5 for my eye-side issues. I want some clearifications on these issues, I would highly appereciate if some would assist me in that regard.

I've told my parents tht I'll be going back to Pakistan and eventually join PAF with the help of My LORD, after graduation. I'm only 16 yrs old and in 11th grade here in Georgia, U.S. Next year is my graduation - so more than likely I only have 1 more year to go and prepare myself. THe other concern I had was that what would be better for me to take next year since the High School deploma here can be converted and is also taken as FSc in Pakista? I still want to go for Pilot Officer in PAF or Aeronautical Engineer. Eventhough my mother wants me to do Accounting, so I'm keeping track of like four careers at a time. The courese I'm planing on taking next year and the ones I've takin and am involved in are as follows wiht my percent in each subject:

Courses: Semester 1, Semester 2, Yearly

English I: 85 85 85

English II: 80, 82, 81

Englsih III: 86, 79, 82.5

English IV:

Algebra I Honors: 92, 92, 92

Geometry Honors: 92, 92, 92

Algerbra II Honors: 79, 88, 83.5

Adv. Algebra & Trig.: 95, 93, 94

AP Calculus:

AP Statistics:

Biology: 90, 90, 90

Chemistry Honors: 77, 87, 82

Physics I Honors: 83, 67, 75

AP Physics

U.S History: 75, 75, 75

World History: 88, 80, 84

Economics: 92, , 92

Government: , 88, 88

Spanish I: 80, 72, 76

Spanish II: 99, 98, 98.5

Health: 95, , 95

Swimming (P.E): 95, 95

Accounting I: 94, 95, 94.5

I-Engineering Drw. 95, 95, 95

Arch. Dr. & Design:

Prog. & Sys. Mgmt.:

Accounting II:



Adv. Alg. Trig. = Advance Algebra and Trigonometry

I-Engineering Drw. = Intro to Enfgineering Drawing

Prog. & Sys. Mgmt. = Programming and System Management (Computer)

The Bold courese I'm taking right now and am not done with them they will end on June First when I would take my final exams - also we take three exams a day.

The italiacized course that I've scheduled to take next year I may also take one addition course next year than the ones listed and may change my schedule prior to June 8, 07. AP= Advance Placement - these courses are College level courses in High School/secondary school.



The grading scale, as before some one said that rather than GPA, the letter grade is kind of better to expres. However there's one problem with the letter grade that many schools have their own letter grade scale depending on the percentile. Like in many schools, 100 to 90 % is A, and 80-89 % is B, and so forth... While others have 100 to 93% is A, and from 92 to 85 % is B and so forth. So one could have 80% but it'll be taken as C in some schools but B in others. Therefore letter grade is not really fair. Also I heard that SAT scores are also acceptable there in PAkistan especailly in Aeronautical colleges even the one in PAF Academy accepts SAT scores; but there are two types of SAT(s), one is SAT I and the other is SAT II; SAT I focuses on reasoning and is kind of over-all whereease SAT II is based upon subjects, and you can only select maximum of three subjects at a time. THis is the list of courses for which we may take SAT II: Biology E/M, Chemistry, Physics, Literature, U.S History, World History, Latin, French, German, Mathematics level 1 or 2.

In PAF, what is the policy for having MYSPACE account, like many colleges here in U.S check the MYSPACE of the student enrolling before admitting them in college or university?

Someone with the knwoledge and who is 100% sure about the policies and everything please assist me and guide me.

May GOD bless you all

--

Mohammad B. Hussain

aka= Billy The Rock