What's new

How to join Pakistan Air Force (PAF)?

E

EagleEyes

ADMINISTRATOR
Oct 3, 2005
16,776
25
15,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
General Duties (Pilot)

Nationality: Male Citizens of Pakistan

Age limit:

FSc Course: PC 16-22 years
Graduate Course: SSC 18-30 years

Rank: Pilot Officer

Training Period: Three years training at PAF Academy, Risalpur as an Aviation Cadet.

Marital Status: Unmarried for F.Sc Course and unmarried/married for Graduate Courses.

Qualification:

FSc Course: (Pre-Medical /Pre-Engg /Computer Sciences) 50% marks in aggregate.

Graduate Course: (B.Sc)

Ineligibility:

Twice rejected by Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) /General Head Quarters (GHQ) Selection Board.
Twice screened out by ISSB/GHQ Selection Board.
Once rejected by ISSB and once rejected by GHQ Selection Board (ISSB) and GHQ Selection Board will be considered at par for eligibility purpose. Absent from any service Selection Board will be treated as rejected.
Twice rejected by ISSB or any service Selection Board for specific higher qualification courses.
Permanently declared unfit by Armed Forces Appeal Medical Board (AFAMB) for commissioning in PAF/Army/Navy (Candidates declared unfit by Central Medical Board (CMB)/Combined Military Hospital (CMH) will remain ineligible until they are declared fit by AFAMB.
If dismissed / removed / debarred from any Government Service including Armed Forces.
If withdrawn/rejected from any service training institution for the reason of maladjustment/disciplinary ground/medical unfitness/resignation/purchase of release/character qualities. However, candidates withdrawn due to poor performance in academic or lack of flying aptitude are eligible to apply for Branch other than one they were withdrawn from.
If convicted by a court of law for any offence.
If their original Academic Certificates are found tampered with.
If they have concealed any information or have provided incorrect information at the time of filling in their application forms.

Selection Procedure:

Intelligence tests/Academic tests in Physics & English of F.Sc level.
Interview and Preliminary Medical examination at PAF Information and Selection centres.
Tests by ISSB and medical examination by Central Medical Board PAF Masroor Karachi followed by Flying Aptitude Test.
Final selection in order of merit by Air Headquarters

Application form for PAF GDP
 
Owais

Owais

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 3, 2005
4,512
0
182
azmat said:
i just want to know i can i join pakistan airforce after graduation
Click to expand...
yes, you can apply for SSC(short service commission) and SPSSC(special purpose short service commission). after completion of SSC/SPSSC, you can get extended/perminant commission based on your past performance.
 
P

pakistani_soldier

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 8, 2006
1
0
Hi Assalam O Alaikum ,

Web Master , I Want To Be A Fighter Pilot Of Paf ,but I Have One Problem That I Done My Matric & 11 Class In Commerce , Please Help Me In This Action , Thanking U
 
air marshal

air marshal

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 16, 2005
10,057
1
23,081
Hello to All,

Complete information how to join PAF?

GENERAL DUTIES PILOT GD (P)
Selection Criteria - Selection Procedure

The candidates who are able to meet the standards of general service training, flying and academic are commissioned as Flying Officers in GD (P) Branch of the PAF. The graduation parade, a memorable experience for the Aviation Cadets, marks the end of their training at the Academy. They are now ready to join fighter conversion units where they further develop their flying skills on more demanding and advance jet aircrafts. After successfully completing this conversion, the budding pilots are taken a step further; through Fighter Conversion Unit (FCU) and Operational Conversion Unit (OCU), where they learn to master the frontline combat aircraft of the PAF. In these units the pilots are subjected to most critical and formative stages of training. Here, for the first time, they are taught skills without which they cannot survive, an eagle-eyed ability to search the sky for the enemy, &#8220;dog fights&#8221; with simulated &#8220;enemy&#8221; aircraft, and the skill to shoot accurately.

After achieving the desired standards of proficiency in the fighter and operational conversion phases, the officers are now qualified to join the frontline combat squadrons of the Air Force as young operational pilots. It is in these squadrons that they truly grow into air warriors, a closely knit combat team, getting airborne in their highly lethal supersonic machines to practice air combat maneuvering, weapons delivery, tactical air support to land forces and many other types of wartime flying. In these squadrons they continue to strive day and night towards higher level of professional skill so that they may remain ready to follow in the glorious footsteps of their predecessors.

The profession of a combat pilot in the PAF is challenging and thrilling. The young men we require must possess a high level of intelligence, sound judgment, awareness, alertness, strong nerve, self-confidence and relentless determination to become combat pilots. If you have these qualities, join PAF and we shall train you to achieve your goal. The complexity of modern air warfare can only be mastered by those who can understand, interpret and aggressively utilize the advantage of sophisticated devices and weapons. We broaden your mental horizon by training you on the best of the equipment using the fines training aids. As a result, you not only become a young combat pilot, but also attain high educational standards by earning for yourself a degree.

Selection Criteria

(a) Age: 16 to 22 years

(b) Nationality: Male/Female citizens of Pakistan. (Candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender their foreign nationality upon joining the course other wise their candidates will be cancelled).

(c) Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:

(1) HSSC/FSc (Pre Engg/Pre Medical)
(2)Senior Cambridge in five subjects and should have passed Physics and Maths or Biology in &#8220;A&#8221; Level.
(3) Intermediate with Physics and any two of Maths, Statistics, Biology and Computer Science. (Equivalence certificate in case of foreign qualified)

(d) Marital Status: Unmarried Male/Female citizens of Pakistan.

Selection Procedure

1. Registration at PAF Information & Selection Centre
2. Intelligence Test followed by Academic Test in Physics & English
3. Preliminary Medical Examination and Interview at Selection Centre
4. Tests at ISSB Kohat/ Gujranwala/ Malir
5. Medical Examination at CMB PAF Masroor
6. Flying Aptitude Test at PAF I&S Centre, Karachi
7. Final Selection in the order of merit by the Air Headquarters

Training

Three and a half years of studies up to BSc and basic flying training at PAF Academy, Risalpur.

Commissioning

On successful completion of training, the Aviation Cadets are commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF.
Click to expand...
 
I

Iceman2

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2006
119
-1
76
i have just done intermediate and i want to join PAF as a aeronautical eng. so plzz can anyone help me in that regard and plzzz tell me abt the procedure for admission.
 
air marshal

air marshal

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 16, 2005
10,057
1
23,081
Join Pakistan Air Force

Join following PAF fields after Matric

Radio (Air)
Radar (Air)
Armt Mech
Engine Mech
Electric Mech
Photographer
Air Frame Mech
Instrument Mech
Radio (Ground)
Radar (Ground)

Conditions Of Eligibility

Nationality: Male Citizens Of Pakistan
Marital Status: Unmarried
Age: 15-19 Years (For FSc 1st division 15-21 Years)

Educational Qualification:

Matric with Elective Science having 60&#37; marks in aggregate minimum 33% marks in Physics, Elective Maths, Chemistry & 45% marks (68 and above out of 150 in English). FA/ FSc candidates who have secured 45% marks in English subject either in Matric or Intermediate examination can apply for induction if otherwise eligible.

Note:
Candidates who are from rural areas of Blochistan, Sindh and North West Frontier Provice (NWFP) and who have passed Matric with Science having 50% marks and secured 33% marks in English.
Click to expand...
 
P

PakShaheen

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 2, 2007
40
0
1
I have a few questions pertaining to the requirements. Any and all help will be greatly appreciated.

"Qualification:

FSc Course: (Pre-Medical /Pre-Engg /Computer Sciences) 50&#37; marks in aggregate.

Graduate Course: (B.Sc)"

I've lived in the US for most of my secondary eduction so this may sound **** but: FSc is basically the same as a High School GED here in the US, right? And if I have a BSc and I opt for the Graduate course, will I still be able to be a GD:P or will they assign me as an Engineer or such.

I'm here in the US studying Mech. Engineering, and hoping to complete it before I turn 22. But I'd rather be a GDP within the PAF than an Engineer. So would action should I take.
 
solid snake

solid snake

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2006
1,176
0
49
PakShaheen said:
I have a few questions pertaining to the requirements. Any and all help will be greatly appreciated.

"Qualification:

FSc Course: (Pre-Medical /Pre-Engg /Computer Sciences) 50% marks in aggregate.

Graduate Course: (B.Sc)"

I've lived in the US for most of my secondary eduction so this may sound **** but: FSc is basically the same as a High School GED here in the US, right? And if I have a BSc and I opt for the Graduate course, will I still be able to be a GD:P or will they assign me as an Engineer or such.

I'm here in the US studying Mech. Engineering, and hoping to complete it before I turn 22. But I'd rather be a GDP within the PAF than an Engineer. So would action should I take.
Click to expand...

I am in the exact same situation! I graduated from high school in the US, and now I am doing mechanical engineering in college. I seem to remember I asked the same question you are asking, but I don't remember which thread my question was in.

I think we both can apply to be GD pilots as long as we posses BSc degrees from a university in the USA. But what is not clear to me from the PAF official website is whether we will be treated the same as candidates coming straight from a Pakistani high school? I mean to ask...will we have to study the same material they do, or will our degree in engineering exempt us from having to study basic physics that is taught to first/second year cadets?

Also, will our chances of being considered for flying slots be hurt because we're not a part of the "FSc course"? And does being the son of a serving group captain affect our chances of being selected?

I downloaded the application form for a GD pilot from the PAF website, and it asks for "marks" in matric, intermediate, BSc. I don't know how that system works, here we have the GPA system. So if I were to fill out that form, what would I put in if I had a high school or college GPA of 3.2? Somebody please help, I really want to know!
 
Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
1
3,669
solid snake said:
I am in the exact same situation! I graduated from high school in the US, and now I am doing mechanical engineering in college. I seem to remember I asked the same question you are asking, but I don't remember which thread my question was in.

I think we both can apply to be GD pilots as long as we posses BSc degrees from a university in the USA. But what is not clear to me from the PAF official website is whether we will be treated the same as candidates coming straight from a Pakistani high school? I mean to ask...will we have to study the same material they do, or will our degree in engineering exempt us from having to study basic physics that is taught to first/second year cadets?

Also, will our chances of being considered for flying slots be hurt because we're not a part of the "FSc course"? And does being the son of a serving group captain affect our chances of being selected?

I downloaded the application form for a GD pilot from the PAF website, and it asks for "marks" in matric, intermediate, BSc. I don't know how that system works, here we have the GPA system. So if I were to fill out that form, what would I put in if I had a high school or college GPA of 3.2? Somebody please help, I really want to know!
Click to expand...

Instead of GPA put grades like A+, A-, and for Matric , Inter use O-levels and A-levels.
 
E

EagleEyes

ADMINISTRATOR
Oct 3, 2005
16,776
25
15,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
3.2 makes you a B student. I am pretty sure you will get in due to studying in the United States as far as the academic achievement is concerned.
 
K

kingbhai

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 30, 2007
1
0
hey man..i am in hong kong now n i am just going to finish my secondary studies...i wana join the paf n i have taken commerce stream for my studies..can help me if there is any hope for me to join paf????
 
mbillyh14

mbillyh14

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2007
9
0
1-786-92-110
As-slaam-o-alaikum!
I live in U.S now wiht my parents and they're the only reason I'm here - because I would rather not live here but in Pakistan. I personally wanted to be a Pilot Officer in PAF, but couple years ago when I had a surgery I was told by my Urologist and others that I may not persue my career as desired. The other obstacle are my eye glasses, which I've been wearing since 3 yrs. old. Although my side is fairly 20-20, and was operated at the age of 5 for my eye-side issues. I want some clearifications on these issues, I would highly appereciate if some would assist me in that regard.
I've told my parents tht I'll be going back to Pakistan and eventually join PAF with the help of My LORD, after graduation. I'm only 16 yrs old and in 11th grade here in Georgia, U.S. Next year is my graduation - so more than likely I only have 1 more year to go and prepare myself. THe other concern I had was that what would be better for me to take next year since the High School deploma here can be converted and is also taken as FSc in Pakista? I still want to go for Pilot Officer in PAF or Aeronautical Engineer. Eventhough my mother wants me to do Accounting, so I'm keeping track of like four careers at a time. The courese I'm planing on taking next year and the ones I've takin and am involved in are as follows wiht my percent in each subject:
Courses: Semester 1, Semester 2, Yearly
English I: 85 85 85
English II: 80, 82, 81
Englsih III: 86, 79, 82.5
English IV:
Algebra I Honors: 92, 92, 92
Geometry Honors: 92, 92, 92
Algerbra II Honors: 79, 88, 83.5
Adv. Algebra & Trig.: 95, 93, 94
AP Calculus:
AP Statistics:
Biology: 90, 90, 90
Chemistry Honors: 77, 87, 82
Physics I Honors: 83, 67, 75
AP Physics
U.S History: 75, 75, 75
World History: 88, 80, 84
Economics: 92, , 92
Government: , 88, 88
Spanish I: 80, 72, 76
Spanish II: 99, 98, 98.5
Health: 95, , 95
Swimming (P.E): 95, 95
Accounting I: 94, 95, 94.5
I-Engineering Drw. 95, 95, 95
Arch. Dr. & Design:
Prog. & Sys. Mgmt.:
Accounting II:

Adv. Alg. Trig. = Advance Algebra and Trigonometry
I-Engineering Drw. = Intro to Enfgineering Drawing
Prog. & Sys. Mgmt. = Programming and System Management (Computer)
The Bold courese I'm taking right now and am not done with them they will end on June First when I would take my final exams - also we take three exams a day.
The italiacized course that I've scheduled to take next year I may also take one addition course next year than the ones listed and may change my schedule prior to June 8, 07. AP= Advance Placement - these courses are College level courses in High School/secondary school.

The grading scale, as before some one said that rather than GPA, the letter grade is kind of better to expres. However there's one problem with the letter grade that many schools have their own letter grade scale depending on the percentile. Like in many schools, 100 to 90 % is A, and 80-89 % is B, and so forth... While others have 100 to 93% is A, and from 92 to 85 % is B and so forth. So one could have 80% but it'll be taken as C in some schools but B in others. Therefore letter grade is not really fair. Also I heard that SAT scores are also acceptable there in PAkistan especailly in Aeronautical colleges even the one in PAF Academy accepts SAT scores; but there are two types of SAT(s), one is SAT I and the other is SAT II; SAT I focuses on reasoning and is kind of over-all whereease SAT II is based upon subjects, and you can only select maximum of three subjects at a time. THis is the list of courses for which we may take SAT II: Biology E/M, Chemistry, Physics, Literature, U.S History, World History, Latin, French, German, Mathematics level 1 or 2.
In PAF, what is the policy for having MYSPACE account, like many colleges here in U.S check the MYSPACE of the student enrolling before admitting them in college or university?
Someone with the knwoledge and who is 100% sure about the policies and everything please assist me and guide me.
May GOD bless you all
--
Mohammad B. Hussain
aka= Billy The Rock
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Finance ministry’s bottom-up approach to selection for prized posts
Replies
2
Views
386
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
mwaraitch
Why Candidates Cannot Perform Well at ISSB
Replies
0
Views
572
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
ghazi52
Pakistan Air Force Training
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
Pakistan Air Force: Second to None
Replies
2
Views
673
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
Tai Hai Chen
New Hanover County health board just barely decides to lift mask mandate
Replies
0
Views
260
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom