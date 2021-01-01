How to Join PAF as GDP | Main Thread

In this Thread there is all the information you need in order to find if you qualify for GDP or not , & if you do what you need to do next . so instead of opening new thread you can find all information here , & all your questions should be addressed here.
If any further questions post here.
Age Requirements: 16 to 22 years
Nationality:
Male/Female citizens of Pakistan. (Candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender their foreign nationality upon joining the course otherwise their candidates will be cancelled).
Educational Qualification:
A Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks in aggregate in any of the following:
- HSSC/FSC (Pre Engineering /Pre Medical)
- Senior Cambridge in five subjects and should have passed Physics and Maths or Biology in A Level.
- Intermediate with Physics and any two of Maths, Statistics, Biology and Computer Science. (Equivalence certificate in case of foreign qualified)
Marital Status: Unmarried Male/Female citizens of Pakistan.
Selection Procedure:
Registration at PAF Information & Selection Centre: candidates are required to register themselves in the PAF Information and selection centres situated in the following cities in Pakistan,
Abbotabad: 310, Mansehra Road, Near Ayub Medical complex, Abbottabad
Phone: 0992-385157
Bahawalpur: 10-A Extension Scheme Sattelite Town, Bahawalpur
Phone: 0621-9250103
Faisalabad: Main Jhang Road, Near 64 Pulley Stop, Faisalabad
Phone: 041- 9201199
Hyderabad: 49, Salahudin Road, Hyderabad
Phone: 022 9200936
Karachi: Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Near PAF Base, Faisal, Karachi
Phone: 021 99240999, 99547911
Lahore: 14, Munir Road, Munir Chowk, (Near PAF Cinema), Lahore
Phone: 042 99220084
Mianwali: TMA Rest House, Balu Khail Road, Committee Chowk, Mianwali
Phone: 0459 234397
Multan: 217, Sher Shah Road, Multan
Phone: 061 9201183
Peshawar: 9, The Mall, Peshawar
Phone: 091 9210829
Quetta: MA, Jinnah Road, Quetta
Phone: 081 9201753
Rawalpindi: 3, The Mall, opposite AFIC, Rawalpindi
Phone: 051 5701143
Sukkur: Minara Road, opposite Govt. Islamia College,Sukkur
Phone: 071 9310409
Intelligence Test followed by Academic Test in Physics & English: Intelligence tests are followed after the registration; these tests are conducted in the selection centers followed by Physics and English academic tests.
Preliminary Medical Examination and Interview at Selection Centre:
Medical examinations are held by a Medical officer of the PAF in selection centers, Medical examinations usually carry out Height,weight, eye sight and chest inflation tests with other important tests, Interviews are conducted by the Officer Commanding of the Selection centres and Psychologist officers.
Tests at ISSB:
After succeeding and going through medical and intelligence tests, the successful candidates are given a call by the ISSB and are brought over for a 5 day series of tests in Kohat, Gujranwala and Malir( Karachi) any location near to the address of the candidate.
Medical Examination at CMB:
Recommended candidates are then referred to CMB (Central Medical Board) after ISSB, these examinations are held in PAF Base Masroor and is a procedure taking almost 2 to 3 days.
Flying Aptitude Test:
After Recommended by the Medical Board, successful candidates are then scheduled for flying aptitude tests that is held at PAF I&S Centre, Karachi, The flying aptitude test is the most difficult step in becoming a GD pilot, as it acquires the reflex and concentration of candidates
After the above tests, Selected and successful candidates are then finally Selected in the order of merit by the Air Headquarters and are then sent to training at the PAF academy Risalpur where they have a three and a half years of studies up to BSc and basic flying training at PAF Academy, Risalpur.
Commissioning:
On successful completion of training, the Aviation Cadets are commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF.
If any further questions post here.