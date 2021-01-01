How to Join PAF as GDP | Main Thread

HSSC/FSC (Pre Engineering /Pre Medical)

Senior Cambridge in five subjects and should have passed Physics and Maths or Biology in A Level.

Intermediate with Physics and any two of Maths, Statistics, Biology and Computer Science. (Equivalence certificate in case of foreign qualified)

16 to 22 years Male/Female citizens of Pakistan. (Candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender their foreign nationality upon joining the course otherwise their candidates will be cancelled). A Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks in aggregate in any of the following: Unmarried Male/Female citizens of Pakistan. Registration at PAF Information & Selection Centre: candidates are required to register themselves in the PAF Information and selection centres situated in the following cities in Pakistan, Intelligence Test followed by Academic Test in Physics & English: Intelligence tests are followed after the registration; these tests are conducted in the selection centers followed by Physics and English academic tests. Medical examinations are held by a Medical officer of the PAF in selection centers, Medical examinations usually carry out Height,weight, eye sight and chest inflation tests with other important tests, Interviews are conducted by the Officer Commanding of the Selection centres and Psychologist officers. After succeeding and going through medical and intelligence tests, the successful candidates are given a call by the ISSB and are brought over for a 5 day series of tests in Kohat, Gujranwala and Malir( Karachi) any location near to the address of the candidate. Recommended candidates are then referred to CMB (Central Medical Board) after ISSB, these examinations are held in PAF Base Masroor and is a procedure taking almost 2 to 3 days. After Recommended by the Medical Board, successful candidates are then scheduled for flying aptitude tests that is held at PAF I&S Centre, Karachi, The flying aptitude test is the most difficult step in becoming a GD pilot, as it acquires the reflex and concentration of candidates On successful completion of training, the Aviation Cadets are commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF.