How to Join PAF as GDP | Main Thread

F.O.X

F.O.X

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Dec 18, 2006
3,483
6
5,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In this Thread there is all the information you need in order to find if you qualify for GDP or not , & if you do what you need to do next . so instead of opening new thread you can find all information here , & all your questions should be addressed here.

Age Requirements: 16 to 22 years

Nationality:
Male/Female citizens of Pakistan. (Candidates with dual nationality will have to surrender their foreign nationality upon joining the course otherwise their candidates will be cancelled).



Educational Qualification:
A Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks in aggregate in any of the following:
  • HSSC/FSC (Pre Engineering /Pre Medical)
  • Senior Cambridge in five subjects and should have passed Physics and Maths or Biology in A Level.
  • Intermediate with Physics and any two of Maths, Statistics, Biology and Computer Science. (Equivalence certificate in case of foreign qualified)


Marital Status: Unmarried Male/Female citizens of Pakistan.

Selection Procedure:

Registration at PAF Information & Selection Centre: candidates are required to register themselves in the PAF Information and selection centres situated in the following cities in Pakistan,


Abbotabad: 310, Mansehra Road, Near Ayub Medical complex, Abbottabad

Phone: 0992-385157

Bahawalpur: 10-A Extension Scheme Sattelite Town, Bahawalpur

Phone: 0621-9250103

Faisalabad: Main Jhang Road, Near 64 Pulley Stop, Faisalabad

Phone: 041- 9201199

Hyderabad: 49, Salahudin Road, Hyderabad

Phone: 022  9200936

Karachi: Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Near PAF Base, Faisal, Karachi

Phone: 021  99240999, 99547911

Lahore: 14, Munir Road, Munir Chowk, (Near PAF Cinema), Lahore

Phone: 042  99220084

Mianwali: TMA Rest House, Balu Khail Road, Committee Chowk, Mianwali

Phone: 0459  234397

Multan: 217, Sher Shah Road, Multan

Phone: 061  9201183

Peshawar: 9, The Mall, Peshawar

Phone: 091  9210829

Quetta: MA, Jinnah Road, Quetta

Phone: 081  9201753

Rawalpindi: 3, The Mall, opposite AFIC, Rawalpindi

Phone: 051  5701143

Sukkur: Minara Road, opposite Govt. Islamia College,Sukkur

Phone: 071  9310409

Intelligence Test followed by Academic Test in Physics & English: Intelligence tests are followed after the registration; these tests are conducted in the selection centers followed by Physics and English academic tests.


Preliminary Medical Examination and Interview at Selection Centre:

Medical examinations are held by a Medical officer of the PAF in selection centers, Medical examinations usually carry out Height,weight, eye sight and chest inflation tests with other important tests, Interviews are conducted by the Officer Commanding of the Selection centres and Psychologist officers.


Tests at ISSB:
After succeeding and going through medical and intelligence tests, the successful candidates are given a call by the ISSB and are brought over for a 5 day series of tests in Kohat, Gujranwala and Malir( Karachi) any location near to the address of the candidate.


Medical Examination at CMB:

Recommended candidates are then referred to CMB (Central Medical Board) after ISSB, these examinations are held in PAF Base Masroor and is a procedure taking almost 2 to 3 days.


Flying Aptitude Test:

After Recommended by the Medical Board, successful candidates are then scheduled for flying aptitude tests that is held at PAF I&S Centre, Karachi, The flying aptitude test is the most difficult step in becoming a GD pilot, as it acquires the reflex and concentration of candidates



After the above tests, Selected and successful candidates are then finally Selected in the order of merit by the Air Headquarters and are then sent to training at the PAF academy Risalpur where they have a three and a half years of studies up to BSc and basic flying training at PAF Academy, Risalpur.



Commissioning:

On successful completion of training, the Aviation Cadets are commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF.


If any further questions post here.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,437
0
4,096
Sir I need to ask that I don't have perfect eyesight, but If I undergo LASIK surgery, will I be able apply for GDP?

Thanks in Advance
 
Najam Khan

Najam Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2006
1,587
8
2,828
truthseeker2010 said:
Sir the LASIK can give you perfect eyesight, but I asked a paf gentleman at recent ideas and he said that you might be disqualified if u underwent the surgery.
Click to expand...
He might be referring to the side affects of LASIK, such as double vision, visual distortion etc. In your case LASIK is a wild card, if your eyes sight gets better then its the best for you, however if you get side effects then it would become more problematic.

For selection in GD(P) branch eyes are given special importance, minor discrepancies are not even allowed. If you don't have much problem, then I would suggest CAE or other branches.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,437
0
4,096
Najam Khan said:
He might be referring to the side affects of LASIK, such as double vision, visual distortion etc. In your case LASIK is a wild card, if your eyes sight gets better then its the best for you, however if you get side effects then it would become more problematic.

For selection in GD(P) branch eyes are given special importance, minor discrepancies are not even allowed. If you don't have much problem, then I would suggest CAE or other branches.
Click to expand...
Sir what will be your suggestion to me since it looks like I will have a random shot and also very slim chance even if I clear ISSB and other aptitude tests. And as far as other branches are concerned, I don't want to even try for that, because its the flying that has always enthralled me.
 
Najam Khan

Najam Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2006
1,587
8
2,828
truthseeker2010 said:
Sir what will be your suggestion to me since it looks like I will have a random shot and also very slim chance even if I clear ISSB and other aptitude tests. And as far as other branches are concerned, I don't want to even try for that, because its the flying that has always enthralled me.
Click to expand...
My friend don't get me wrong, but this is not the end of the world. You can pursue any career you want if you have the motivation to learn and spirit of work. There are very few seats in GD(P) and they have candidates from all over Pakistan, its natural that they will go for the MOST suitable candidates...as they say 'The best one becomes the pilot'. Good luck with whatever decision you make!
 
Mustafa55

Mustafa55

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 15, 2012
38
0
6
any info when GDP registration applications will be opened,my uncle told me to look for it in Jang sunday newspaper,is this it?
and one more question i heard somewhere that u must not have cross legs,what does "cross legs" mean?
 
N

Nabba Asif

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 11, 2013
1
0
sir i m in 9th class so can i become a GDP ... i m nt going to do A levels ... so what is equivalent to A levels ???

one more question ... can females become GDP ... i heard it 4m some1 that they cant ....
 
F.O.X

F.O.X

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Dec 18, 2006
3,483
6
5,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nabba Asif said:
sir i m in 9th class so can i become a GDP ... i m nt going to do A levels ... so what is equivalent to A levels ???

one more question ... can females become GDP ... i heard it 4m some1 that they cant ....
Click to expand...
you can become GDP after Fsc .
 
M

maryam ali

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2013
1
0
salam...
plz tell me that when GDP registration forms will be available on selection centers?
dates for registration?????????????
 
