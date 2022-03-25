How to invade India and why it won't become Pakistan's toughest war and in fact easiest of many that will follow post India



India will become the first casuality of many but it will be an easy one since it will be likely the first war and I will explain why India won't provide Pakistan the chellenge some may assume on before hand which is entirely a bubble and not factual.The Indians have alot of social, cultural and professionalism issues and this is something inherited hence they are extremely disfunctional element and they can't undo this part about themselves and it is in the genes and There are plenty of elements forcefully taken from the south serving the north while experiencing racism etc etc and to put it short it is a continent not a country hence there is alot of diveristy and they don't belong to one entity.Indians don't make good soldiers nor about the struggle life hence majority of them are vegeterians and what not including some form of pacifism runs deep in the country.The Indians have social issues that is ingrained to them which the Pakistanis or Afghanis don't have hence it has been easy for them to dominate this region for 5000 years without trouble this X-factor will not vanish and the tiger will always be able to overcome a cow if they are both in good conditions.1. The Key in approaching India is mindset and if you lower your ambitions you may not achieve anything in a war with India hence the mindset and ambitions have to be high and nothing short of seizing all of India if they miscalculate. launching a deep counter offensive inside India and going for all of India.This will also surprise them and they won't believe it until they see holyshxt the tactics are to swallow us whole and they will find that out immediately after an hour of engagement.That is why Pakistan needs to take a page out of Putin he utilized the chechens to a devastating effect hence the Afghans come into the picture and they are really hardened folks who play right into Pakistan's stragetic needs like war hounds. IMHO 3 million heavily armed Afghans to the level of Pakistan-NATO strandards will be able to carve up India without much hassle it is like bringing in an army of rothweilers and pitbulls against Golden Retriever dogs. They are hardy people and created for such things and not everyone is created equal in god's sight as some are gifted in some areas and others in different areas. They are a legitimate war machine that needs to be tapped into and exclusively utilized by Pakistan for geopolitical leverages.2. A genius war tactician is crucial and he must atleast have IQ above 200 because war is truly about deception and how to unbalance your foe and tricking them into doing something stupid while executing the perfect intellectual operational maneuvers and to be fairly honest 95% of wars are won or lost in this critical sector which many don't pay attention to..3. How well will the Indians react to an apocalyptic scenario where everything is dire will they have the motivation to keep going? The Indian can't reach above a certain treeshold which is an absolute carnage like scenario where death is a certainity for everyone hence it is key for your soldiers to defy death while creating death themselves everywhere meaning not to be bothered by it even an inch which is achievable for them in order to achieve the objective.Let me give you an example if you send in an army into South Korea without moral preparations you will get trashed? the question is why? because there is no mental desire hence the Koreans will have the upper hand in the moral state because they are fighting for their homes which is logical example look at Russia currently they ran into stiff resistance because the moral upper hand is with ukrainians? The question is how do you overcome this and gain moral upper hand? Look at the expansionists how they succeeded? They understood that the defender would be always higher motivated hence they used alot of time in pre-motivating their forces to the point where they had the moral upper hand and they wanted their lands more then the locals wanted to defend their own lands hence they created forces with near impossible zeal. They won in the moral upper hand before the engagement because they desired that certain territory even tho it was not their home more then the one whos defending it.The Romans expanded slowly thru out a period of 1000 years for them it was difficult to hold onto a territory hence they moved slowly for logistical reasons and manpower with patience every century they made little gains and then on to the next century etc etc where as the mongols blitz and overextended themselves but had issues in holding the areas because they overextended themslves because it was not possible to hold the territory logistically due to local uprisings hence you will run dry of resources over the years but the expansionists perfected the best part of both worlds meaning they could blitz and hold territories even better then the Romans for centuries.Hence the moral upper hand is key and wanting to seize more then they want to defend but such desire is not in Pakistan currently and hack there is no desire of taking India itself meaning they are a shell of their former-selves mentally and ambition wise but the capability is there just the mental capacity is somewhat lacking behind hence it is a democracy. They are not desiring lands or even have that desirous mentality currently but they will eventually have to change into such mindset as BJP is their greatest motivator and biggest asset because they will keep provoking them until they go into such mode.TL-DR Pakistan can take India max within 1.5 to 2 years under the right mode